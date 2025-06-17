Jasprit Bumrah makes massive revelation about Test captaincy ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has said that he personally informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he did not want to be India's new Test captain. The 31-year-old said that he had told the board about the decision even before Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had retired from the longest format.

The pacer was one of the two choices, along with Shubman Gill, for the Test match captaincy. However, the latter was named the new captain on May 24 when the Indian squad for the five-Test series was announced.

"Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about my workloads going forward in a five-test match series. I've spoken to the people who have managed my back. I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads.

Trending

"So I did speak to him, and then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give all the Test matches in a five-test match series," Bumrah told Sky Sports in an interview.

Bumrah has led India in two Test matches. He made his captaincy debut against England at Edgbaston in 2022. Two years later, he captained for the second time in a Test match against Australia at Perth in November 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah said his preparation for the 2025 England Tour is no different to any other series

This will be Jasprit Bumrah's third bilateral tour to England, having played here in 2018 and 2021/22. The pacer said that nothing had changed preparation-wise for him ahead of the 2025 tour of England.

Bumrah felt that the end result did not matter to him, as long as he was clear about how he had prepared for a series.

"Nothing changes for me. In any tournament, in any situation that I go, I look at myself. So I have got a lot more experience. I have come here many times. I know there is an aggressive style to how they play, but I play a lot of white-ball cricket."

"I understand how an aggresive style goes but I look at myself. How do I prepare myself? What is my mindset? Whenever I am getting ready for a Test series, whenever I have done well, what was I thinking? What was my mental space? So I look at that."

"When I tick all of those boxes and I go to the ground, I give myself the best chance that I prepared to the best of my ability. Now I leave it how it is, I'll enjoy the game and give it my best shot. Some days it will go well, some days it will not go well. But as preparation point of view, that's what I look at," Bumrah said.

India will square off against England in the first of the five Tests at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news