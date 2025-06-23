Jasprit Bumrah gives amazing insights into his bowling technique after five-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah opened up about his bowling technique, explaining how he doesn't use the index finger while delivering the ball, during the ongoing Leeds Test against England. The 31-year-old said that he used the big finger always and described how it was a mere flick of the ball that differentiated between inswing and outswing.

Bumrah made his Test debut in January 2018 and has managed to trouble almost every batter in the world with his action.

“I’m slightly different. I don’t use my index finger, I use the big finger all the time. So I try to flick the ball. When I want to bowl an outswing, I flick it this way. And when I want to bowl the inswing, I flick it inside because I can’t usually change my arm part too much because of the way my bowling style is," Bumrah told Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old emphasized the use of the big finger to get swing. He said he could not do anything about his arm part and altered the flick from the big finger, as and when the need arises. Bumrah said:

“I usually use my second finger for whichever swing I want to do because that’s how I’ve always bowled. And I’ve learned this over the years as well that I can’t really change my arm part. Yes, I do change from where I want to bowl from the crease but I try to flick it when I want to bowl it either way."

Steven Finn analyzes Jasprit Bumrah after his fifer in the first innings

Former England pacer Steven Finn wrote in his column for BBC that batters could watch Bumrah for hours trying to decode his bowling technique, but they could still be surprised when they face him in the middle.

"A batter could watch as many hours of Bumrah footage as they like, yet still be surprised when they face him. There is no 'tell' as to what he going to bowl. No change of arm path, no change of finger position. A batter can only rely on reacting to what is coming their way," Finn wrote.

Bumrah equalled Kapil Dev's tally of 12 five-wicket hauls away from home when he took figures of 5/83 in the first innings of the 2025 Leeds Test on Sunday, June 22.

