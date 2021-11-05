T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's highest T20I wicket-taker

Jasprit Bumrah has set the record for the most wickets by an Indian in T20 internationals. The fast-bowler reached this milestone during India's Super 12 clash against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Bumrah entered the game against Scotland with 62 T20I wickets to his name. However, with remarkable returns of 3.4-1-10-2, Jasprit Bumrah took his tally to 64 wickets in T20 internationals. He has gone past leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's count of 63 wickets in the format.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20 international debut at the Adelaide Oval during India's tour of Australia in January 2016. His first T20I wicket was that of David Warner as he got the Aussie to pull a short one into the hands of Virat Kohli at short mid-wicket. Bumrah finished with figures of 3.3-0-23-3 and emerged as one of the finds of the tour for India.

Since then, Jasprit Bumrah has not looked back, having scalped over 100 wickets in both tests and ODIs to stamp his authority as one of the world's premier fast-bowlers in the modern era.

Take a look at the milestone wicket that made Jasprit Bumrah India's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals below:

India bowl Scotland out for 85

Having won the toss in the all-important Super 12 clash against Scotland in Dubai, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl first. A collective bowling effort saw India bundle out the Scottish batting lineup for a paltry total of 85.

Jasprit Bumrah was the one who started and closed out a clinical bowling performance by the Indians. With a slower delivery castling Kyle Coetzer initially, Bumrah returned to get rid of Mark Watt who played all around an inch-perfect yorker.

Watt looked to scoop it over fine leg as Jasprit Bumrah's yorker then rattled the stumps to close the Scotland innings out at 85.

Virat Kohli and Co. enjoyed a field day out at the Dubai International Stadium against Scotland, bowling them out for 85.

Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3/15 in his four overs while Mohammed Shami returned with identical figures across three overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with a wicket of his own as the Indians didn't put a foot wrong out in the park.

India's batters will be keen to chase down this small target as quickly as possible to give their net run rate a massive boost. They are battling it out with New Zealand and Afghanistan in a three-way tussle for a spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan have already qualified for the semis from Group 2.

