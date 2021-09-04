''She thought I was really arrogant, I thought she was really arrogant''- Jasprit Bumrah sheds light on how his relationship with his wife blossomed 

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently sat down with former teammate Dinesh Karthik for a chat on Sky Sports where he shed light on how his relationship with his wife Sanjana Ganeshan blossomed.

Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganeshan exchanged wedding vows on March 14 earlier this year in an intimate affair in Goa.

Bumrah revealed that the first impression that both he and Sanjana had of each other wasn’t good. They both thought that the other was ‘arrogant' and it was only during their interactions during the 2019 World Cup that the situation changed.

Bumrah recalled:

"I had obviously seen her a lot of times but we had the same problem with each other. She thought I was really arrogant, I thought she was really arrogant so we never really spoke. I spoke to her for the first time during the 2019 World Cup when she was here covering the event. We became friends and started talking a lot. It's been good, we have been married for five months now, so yeah very happy."

I'm really happy how this relationship has developed: Jasprit Bumrah on his relationship with wife Sanjana Ganeshan

Jasprit Bumrah added that because Sanjana Ganeshan is connected to sports, she understands what a player goes through. According to Bumrah, this allows him to have intellectual conversations with her after the game. He also added that having his wife in the company during cricket tours helps him switch off from the game and focus on other things. The fast bowler said:

"She understands the sport, she understands what the player goes through, so whenever things don't go well or go well, we have a lot of interesting conversations, that really helps me.

He added:

''And, obviously, playing cricket and travelling all the time, you've got your wife with you now, so, you really have to focus on other things as well. You can switch off after the game. All these factors are really helpful and I'm really happy how this relationship has developed."

Sanjana Ganeshan is currently in the United Kingdom with her better half and the couple frequently post pictures on social media when Team India are not in action.

