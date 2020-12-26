Jasprit Bumrah has some valuable advice for the Indian batsmen ahead of Day 2 of Melbourne Test

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah believes the Indian batsmen need to bat one session at a time and be measured in their approach. He feels the almighty collapse at the Adelaide Oval will not affect their batsmen in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Team India succumbed to their lowest-ever total in the second innings of the first Test when they were bundled out for just 36 runs. However, they have come out in the second Test with fresh vigor, with the Indian bowlers showing some excellent performances.

In a video conference after the end of the day's play, Jasprit Bumrah explained how the approach of the Indian batsmen would be on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test.

"We are not looking too far ahead. We are looking at one session at a time. We don't want to be conservative in our mindset. We want to be positive. Control the controllables. Not being reckless but playing with confidence will be the motive going forward."

Jasprit Bumrah reveals why Indian spinners were introduced early in the attack

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after picking up the prized wicket of Steve Smith

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane raised many eyebrows when he introduced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja early in the attack on Day 1. Jasprit Bumrah explained there was moisture in the pitch which enabled the spinners to get some grip off the surface.

Ashwin used the conditions brilliantly as he picked up Matthew Wade's wicket, who was looking good. He also dismissed Steve Smith for a duck. The 34-year-old further ensured there were no heroics from Australian skipper Tim Paine and ended up with figures of 3-35. Jadeja also picked up the solitary wicket of Pat Cummins to bundle out the Aussies for just 195.

"When we were bowling in the morning, there was some moisture on the wicket, so you saw Ashwin and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) got some spin. Because we wanted to make the most of the moisture, we were trying to use them. He (Ashwin) was getting good bounce. There was constant discussions going on between the bowlers and the captain. The wicket changed after the first session. It got better to bat on in the second session and moisture went away," Jasprit Bumrah revealed.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show with figures of 4-56. He led the Indian bowling attack brilliantly in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Team India ended Day 1 on 36-1 with debutant Shubman Gill looking well set on 28*. Apart from him, the visitors will also expect big runs from the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane, which would put them in the driver's seat.