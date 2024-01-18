"Jay shah can eat 40 Christopher Nolan" - Fans erupt following double Super Over finish of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17, proved to be a high-octane thriller including two Super Overs.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghanistan were off to a fabulous start, claiming four wickets inside five overs to run through the home team's top order.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock, notching up his fifth T20I century. He remained unbeaten on 121, while Rinku Singh scored 69*, helping the Men in Blue register an imposing 212-run total in the dead rubber. Afghanistan showed great character in the run chase, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran slamming half-centuries.

Gulbadin Naib shone with the bat for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 55. His knock helped the side tie the match as Afghanistan scored 17 and 18 runs from the final two overs.

Afghanistan batted first and scored 16 runs in the Super Over. However, the drama did not end there, as India also ended up getting 16 runs, resulting in a second Super Over. Rohit Sharma and Co. ultimately won the match by defending 12 runs in the second Super Over.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to the nail-biting game of T20 cricket. One fan joked about BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's script-writing skills by comparing him to esteemed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was entrusted with the responsibility of defending 12 runs in the second Super Over. He did an exceptional job, dismissing Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to guide his team home.

"The heartbeat was racing, but I was confident about getting the job done" - Ravi Bishnoi on bowling the second Super Over

Ravi Bishnoi admitted that he was under a lot of pressure while bowling the second Super Over. However, he suggested that he was confident about defending the score.

The crafty spinner emphasised that he was looking to bowl back of length deliveries, making the batters play on the back foot. Speaking in the post-match presentation, Bishnoi said:

"The pressure was there, the heartbeat was racing, but I was confident about getting the job done. I was told by the captain that I'll bowl - I knew it wouldn't be easy for them if I bowl back of the length ball, it would be tough to smash on the back-foot. It gives a lot of pleasure to defend during the super overs. I'm happy with the way the ball is leaving my hand. My only thought is to ensure that the batter doesn't get himself used to only one type of delivery, I've worked on my leg-spin in the nets and at the domestic levels."

With the thrilling victory, India completed a 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan in the home T20I series.

