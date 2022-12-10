"Jaydev Unadkat is the Fawad Alam version of India" - Fans react as left-arm seamer makes his Test comeback after 12 years

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat is set to make his Test comeback for Team India 12 years after his debut against South Africa in Centurion. He's reportedly set to replace injured pacer Mohammed Shami for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14).
Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 19 wickets in ten games. His exceptional performances helped Saurashtra win the title by beating Maharashtra in the summit clash.
The left-armer has picked up 168 wickets in 116 List-A games and 353 scalps in 96 first-class matches. Unadkat will look to continue his good form and make an impact in the Test series.
Fans on Twitter hailed Unadkat for his Test comeback after 12 years. Here are some of the best reactions:
Jaydev Unadkat’s golden opportunity to become Team India regular
Jaydev Unadkat has represented India in seven ODIs and ten T20Is, but he failed to make an impact.
He last represented the Men in Blue in T20Is against Bangladesh in 2018, picking up two wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, his last ODI came against West Indies in 2013, where he ended up wicketless.
Unadkat will look to deliver against Bangladesh in Tests, who are yet to win a game against Team India in the longest format.
Meanwhile, India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored two centuries in as many unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A, has been asked to be the backup opener for Rohit Sharma in the first Test. The captain sustained a finger injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh and has been ruled out of the final ODI.
Team India will look to win the Test series 2-0 against the hosts to boost their chances of a top-two finish in the World Test Championship.
India's likely squad for 1st Test (December 14-18): KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK, VC), KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj and Umesh Yadav.
Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.