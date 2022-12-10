"Jaydev Unadkat is the Fawad Alam version of India" - Fans react as left-arm seamer makes his Test comeback after 12 years

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat is set to make his Test comeback for Team India 12 years after his debut against South Africa in Centurion. He's reportedly set to replace injured pacer Mohammed Shami for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14).

Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 19 wickets in ten games. His exceptional performances helped Saurashtra win the title by beating Maharashtra in the summit clash.

The left-armer has picked up 168 wickets in 116 List-A games and 353 scalps in 96 first-class matches. Unadkat will look to continue his good form and make an impact in the Test series.

Fans on Twitter hailed Unadkat for his Test comeback after 12 years. Here are some of the best reactions:

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



His last few Ranji seasons



2015/16: 40 wkts @ 20.1

2016/17: 24 wkts @ 21.1

2017/18: 19 wkts @ 23.7

2018/19: 39 wkts @ 17.1

2019/20: 67 wkts @ 13.2

2021/22: 3 mat, 9 wkts



Inspired Saurashtra to a title win in the Ranji & VHT



#BANvIND Jaydev Unadkat back in Test teamHis last few Ranji seasons2015/16: 40 wkts @ 20.12016/17: 24 wkts @ 21.12017/18: 19 wkts @ 23.72018/19: 39 wkts @ 17.12019/20: 67 wkts @ 13.22021/22: 3 mat, 9 wktsInspired Saurashtra to a title win in the Ranji & VHT Jaydev Unadkat back in Test team 😍His last few Ranji seasons 2015/16: 40 wkts @ 20.12016/17: 24 wkts @ 21.12017/18: 19 wkts @ 23.72018/19: 39 wkts @ 17.12019/20: 67 wkts @ 13.22021/22: 3 mat, 9 wkts Inspired Saurashtra to a title win in the Ranji & VHT#BANvIND

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Captain Jaydev Unadkat - won the Ranji trophy and now Vijay Hazare Trophy for Saurashtra. A legend of the team! Captain Jaydev Unadkat - won the Ranji trophy and now Vijay Hazare Trophy for Saurashtra. A legend of the team! https://t.co/WscjLoHhmh

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Well-deserved return to red-ball cricket for Saurashtra skipper after almost 12 years!!



#CricketTwitter Jaydev Unadkat recalled to the Indian team for Bangladesh Tests.Well-deserved return to red-ball cricket for Saurashtra skipper after almost 12 years!! Jaydev Unadkat recalled to the Indian team for Bangladesh Tests. 🇮🇳💙Well-deserved return to red-ball cricket for Saurashtra skipper after almost 12 years!!#CricketTwitter

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

Jaydev Unadkat has been added to Indian squad as replacement of Mohammad Shami ahead of Bangladesh Test series.

#INDvsBAN

#CricketTwitter twitter.com/JUnadkat/statu… Jaydev Unadkat @JUnadkat Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! https://t.co/ThPUOpRlyR What you seek is seeking you.Jaydev Unadkat has been added to Indian squad as replacement of Mohammad Shami ahead of Bangladesh Test series. What you seek is seeking you. Jaydev Unadkat has been added to Indian squad as replacement of Mohammad Shami ahead of Bangladesh Test series.#INDvsBAN#CricketTwitter twitter.com/JUnadkat/statu…

Gaurav Gupta @toi_gauravG Jaydev Unadkat picked as Mohd Shamis replacement for Bangladesh Tests..many congrats @JUnadkat ur years of hardwrk in domestic 🏏 has finally paid off! Jaydev Unadkat picked as Mohd Shamis replacement for Bangladesh Tests..many congrats @JUnadkat ur years of hardwrk in domestic 🏏 has finally paid off!

Flick of Wrist @flickk_of_Wrist



#INDvsBangladesh Jaydev Unadkat earned his place in India test team. No hate. Jaydev Unadkat earned his place in India test team. No hate.#INDvsBangladesh

Sixman @Keshav040521 @MrOm14852020 ‍

Anyways I hope he does well. @_goodonestaken Hmm. Unadkat is no Anderson.Anyways I hope he does well. @MrOm14852020 @_goodonestaken Hmm. Unadkat is no Anderson. 😵‍💫Anyways I hope he does well.

KarthikRaj___ @Karthikraj_98 If @bcci called Jaydev Unadkat as a Replacement for Shami then bcci should stick him with in future matches as well. It's not just called as a replacement for one series when all players come back u drop him again. Give him a few chances then decide. If @bcci called Jaydev Unadkat as a Replacement for Shami then bcci should stick him with in future matches as well. It's not just called as a replacement for one series when all players come back u drop him again. Give him a few chances then decide.

Ritvik Saxena @imritvik #INDvsBAN Jaydev Unadkat included in India's test squad for Bangladesh series. Wow! He played just a test in 2010 i guess!! @JUnadkat Jaydev Unadkat included in India's test squad for Bangladesh series. Wow! He played just a test in 2010 i guess!! @JUnadkat #INDvsBAN

🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ @MSDianMrigu



#BANvIND Jaydev Unadkat included in the test team for Bangladesh test series (Source : Cricbuzz) Jaydev Unadkat included in the test team for Bangladesh test series (Source : Cricbuzz) #BANvIND

Jaydev Unadkat’s golden opportunity to become Team India regular

Jaydev Unadkat has represented India in seven ODIs and ten T20Is, but he failed to make an impact.

He last represented the Men in Blue in T20Is against Bangladesh in 2018, picking up two wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, his last ODI came against West Indies in 2013, where he ended up wicketless.

Unadkat will look to deliver against Bangladesh in Tests, who are yet to win a game against Team India in the longest format.

Jaydev Unadkat @JUnadkat Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! https://t.co/ThPUOpRlyR

Meanwhile, India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored two centuries in as many unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A, has been asked to be the backup opener for Rohit Sharma in the first Test. The captain sustained a finger injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh and has been ruled out of the final ODI.

Team India will look to win the Test series 2-0 against the hosts to boost their chances of a top-two finish in the World Test Championship.

India's likely squad for 1st Test (December 14-18): KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK, VC), KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes