Jaydev Unadkat posts a video of himself destroying bowlers in domestic matches; subtly tells selectors he can bat as well

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has tried to remind the Indian cricket team selectors about himself with his latest tweet. While he did not tag the BCCI or any of the selectors, Unadkat wrote in the caption that he can bat well and bowl left-arm pace too.

Venkatesh Iyer recently received his maiden call-up to the Indian T20I squad. He only made his IPL debut earlier this year and earned a place in the Indian team after some impressive performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

One of the main reasons why Iyer received a call-up so early is because he is a pace-bowling all-rounder. Team India needs a fast-bowling all-rounder, especially after Hardik Pandya's dip in form. The team management tried Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar over the last 2-3 years, but both have failed to cement their place.

Jaydev Unadkat has now put his name forward in the race. He tweeted a compilation video of some of his best shots from domestic matches and captioned it as follows:

"Just another pace bowler who can bat. (winking emoji)"

Jaydev Unadkat is currently leading Saurashtra in the 2021/22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 30-year-old showcased his batting talent by scoring a half-century in the match against Hyderabad at Sultanpur.

Jaydev Unadkat will lead Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 pre-quarterfinals

Saurashtra finished second in the Elite Group E standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22, registering four wins in five matches. The Jaydev Unadkat-led outfit will take on Karnataka in the pre-quarterfinals of the competition.

The Saurashtra vs Karnataka match will take place on November 16 in Delhi. It will be interesting to see which team progresses to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 quarterfinals. Unadkat will be keen to contribute to both departments again.

