Jaydev Unadkat's wife shares heartwarming pictures of husband following his India call-up for Bangladesh Tests

Jaydev Unadkat's wife Rinny Kantaria recently shared a couple of heartwarming pictures of her husband. Unadkat has been called up to the national side after 12 years for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Unadkat came into the side as Mohammed Shami's replacement. Shami suffered an injury ahead of the ODI series against the Bangla Tigers. He was sidelined for the three 50-over games and will now miss the entire Test series.

Rinny shared a couple of pictures of Unadkat holding the Indian jersey with immense joy. Sharing the images, she wrote:

"That proud wife moment 🤗❤️ #267."

Unadkat was quick to post a reply which read:

"You make me believe! ❤️❤️❤️."

The left-arm pacer made his Test debut against South Africa in Centurion. He remained wicketless in his first international outing as India lost the match by an innings and 25 runs.

Despite limited opportunities at the international level, Unadkat has been a legend on the domestic circuit. He has picked up 353 wickets in 96 matches. The seamer enjoyed a record-breaking 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, scalping 67 wickets and helping Saurashtra lift their maiden title.

He was also in superb form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 19 wickets and once again guiding his side to the trophy.

"Looks like it's real" - Jaydev Unadkat gets emotional after India recall

Unadkat posted a heartfelt note on Twitter after earning a recall to the Test side. He also thanked everyone who believed in him and supported him through the difficult times.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Okay, looks like its real! This one’s for all those who have kept believing & supporting me.. I am grateful #267 @BCCI."

The first Bangladesh-India Test is scheduled to take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, starting on Wednesday, December 14.

