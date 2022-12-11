Jaydev Unadkat shares a witty post after making a much-awaited comeback to the Indian Test team

Saurashtra’s experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat shared a rather witty post on his official Instagram handle after being picked by Team India for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He expressed a sense of surprise, while also thanking all his supporters for standing by him during his tough times.

On Sunday, December 11, 31-year-old Unadkat was named in Team India’s updated squad for the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh. He has been one of the most prolific performers in Indian domestic cricket over the last few years.

Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion back in December 2010. However, he hasn’t played a single red-ball match for India since then. The pacer has represented India in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is, the last of which came against Bangladesh in March 2018.

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the updated Indian squad for the Test series against Bangladesh, a somewhat relieved Unadkat took to Instagram and posted:

“Okay, looks like it’s real! This one’s for all those who have kept believing & supporting me. I am grateful 🤍 @indiancricketteam.”

The seasoned first-class cricketer recently led Saurashtra to victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 19 wickets in 10 matches at an impressive average of 16.10.

“Heart-warming” - Dinesh Karthik hails Jaydev Unadkat over pacer’s Test comeback

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who knows a thing or two about making comebacks, praised Unadkat for his fighting spirit, despite being snubbed frequently by the selectors.

Describing the bowler’s story as a heart-warming one, he added that the Saurashtra pacer is the most deserving among current domestic cricketers when it comes to getting a place in the Indian team. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“Unadkat, an absolutely heart-warming story. He is probably the most deserving bowler from Indian domestic cricket in the last couple of years. To get the number of wickets that he has got, led the team so well.

“There has been a lot of talk about selections made, but this one is highly justified. He might not play this series, but the fact that he has been rewarded matters the most.”

Unadkat claimed a record haul of 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season as Saurashtra lifted their maiden title. Overall, he possesses a stellar first-class record. In 96 matches, he has claimed 353 wickets at an average of 23.04 with 20 five-wicket hauls.

