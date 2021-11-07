T20 World Cup 2021: "Jeet K Bhi Haar Gaye" - Fans sympathize with South Africa for getting ousted despite winning 4 out of 5 games

South Africa's bad luck at ICC tournaments continued as they bowed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday night. It was disheartening for the Proteas players and their fans as the team put in a spirited performance by winning four of their five Super 12 matches.

South Africa also managed to beat Group 1 table-toppers England in their final match on their way out. It was the first defeat for Eoin Morgan's team in the tournament. England, Australia, and South Africa all ended with eight points. However, due to superior net run-rates, England and Australia usurped South Africa to advance to the semi-finals.

Fans were disappointed to witness South Africa's heartbreaking exit from the World Cup and took to Twitter to express their views on the matter. Most of them appreciated Temba Bavuma's boys for playing a good brand of cricket and putting on a great show.

Fans react after South Africa crash out of World Cup even after defeating leaders England

AQSA🥀 @AqsaIts

#SAvENG Jeet K bhi Har gaye 💔 Feeling sad for this team. Jeet K bhi Har gaye 💔 Feeling sad for this team.#SAvENG https://t.co/qPD4G9RWVA

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #T20WorldCup It's confirmed now, Australia are through to the semis. Brave effort by South Africa, fantastic win against England but while they didn’t qualify to the semis, they should be proud at the way they are progressing as a team. #ENGvSA It's confirmed now, Australia are through to the semis. Brave effort by South Africa, fantastic win against England but while they didn’t qualify to the semis, they should be proud at the way they are progressing as a team. #ENGvSA #T20WorldCup

Siddharth Rege. @Siddharthrege09 South Africa have had a fantastic World Cup. Overperformers for sure, looks like they have beaten the post-ABD era blues. Markram, RVDD make a solid middle order, Bavuma's capt was impressive & they will always have Nortje, Rabada, Shamsi to make a deadly bowling attack. #ENGvSA South Africa have had a fantastic World Cup. Overperformers for sure, looks like they have beaten the post-ABD era blues. Markram, RVDD make a solid middle order, Bavuma's capt was impressive & they will always have Nortje, Rabada, Shamsi to make a deadly bowling attack. #ENGvSA

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph ICC tournaments & sadness for South Africa continues.

Wins the match, but out of the tournament because of low NRR ICC tournaments & sadness for South Africa continues. Wins the match, but out of the tournament because of low NRR

Nilesh Kumar @nilesh_045 @StarSportsIndia #ENGvSA It's high time now @ICC should start thinking introduction of quater finals in the t-20 world cups, becz net run-rate should not be given so importance then a win. @OfficialCSA also won 4, but denied qualification becz of lower net run-rate. @T20WorldCup It's high time now @ICC should start thinking introduction of quater finals in the t-20 world cups, becz net run-rate should not be given so importance then a win. @OfficialCSA also won 4, but denied qualification becz of lower net run-rate. @T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia #ENGvSA

ᴋʜᴜʙᴀɪʙ 🇵🇰 @Khubaib_Speaks



W | W | W | 1 | 1 | 1 |



He Took A Hat-Trick And Made A Comeback 🤩🇿🇦



First South African To Pick A Hat-Trick In T20Is And In ODIs Both 😈🥀



#T20WorldCup #ENGvSA #SouthAfrica #England #Rabada 🔥 Rabada Conceded 45 Runs In His First 3 Overs! ❤️ And His Last Over 🏏🔥W | W | W | 1 | 1 | 1 |He Took A Hat-Trick And Made A Comeback 🤩🇿🇦First South African To Pick A Hat-Trick In T20Is And In ODIs Both 😈🥀 Rabada Conceded 45 Runs In His First 3 Overs! ❤️ And His Last Over 🏏🔥W | W | W | 1 | 1 | 1 |He Took A Hat-Trick And Made A Comeback 🤩🇿🇦First South African To Pick A Hat-Trick In T20Is And In ODIs Both 😈🥀#T20WorldCup #ENGvSA #SouthAfrica #England #Rabada 🔥 https://t.co/4OeiE4b0f4

Danielullah Zadran🇦🇫 @_UnrealDaniel



#SAvENG The Australian team watching England make all the overthrows and bowl length balls at the death "accidentally". The Australian team watching England make all the overthrows and bowl length balls at the death "accidentally".#SAvENG https://t.co/juHTRkYoIl

Naveen-Ul-Haq 🇦🇫 @iDev____



#SAvENG #AfgvsNZ #ENGvSA Hard luck man!! Out of these big teams in tournament, a team without Faf du plessis and Ab De Villiers South Africa has impressed a lot, very unfair not qualified for semis even after winning 4/5... Hard luck man!! Out of these big teams in tournament, a team without Faf du plessis and Ab De Villiers South Africa has impressed a lot, very unfair not qualified for semis even after winning 4/5...#SAvENG #AfgvsNZ #ENGvSA

Ajmal Khan @Ajjuu426

Let's take the revenge for Saeed Ajmal 🔥

@REALsaeedajmal

#SemiFinal Pakistan vs Australia in the semi final again.Let's take the revenge for Saeed Ajmal 🔥 Pakistan vs Australia in the semi final again.Let's take the revenge for Saeed Ajmal 🔥@REALsaeedajmal#SemiFinal https://t.co/YzyBI6D2kk

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah SA win 4 games out of 5, like England and Australia, yet can’t find place in the semis. Cruel. However, this young side looked the most improved in the world in this format and has a lot going for it SA win 4 games out of 5, like England and Australia, yet can’t find place in the semis. Cruel. However, this young side looked the most improved in the world in this format and has a lot going for it

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Proud of you manne! Proud of you manne!

Laiba @_Laiba121

Australia beat south Africa

South Africa beat England



#ENGvSA #T20WorldCup England beat AustraliaAustralia beat south AfricaSouth Africa beat England England beat Australia Australia beat south Africa South Africa beat England#ENGvSA #T20WorldCup https://t.co/EIReBxwWer

Mohammad Sonullah @EngineerMs_16

#SAvENG #ENGvSA #T20WorldCup South Africa should be proud of themselves as each of their games went into the last over and not like Australia who lost badly against England and then went on to win the next 2 games easily & qualified. South Africa should be proud of themselves as each of their games went into the last over and not like Australia who lost badly against England and then went on to win the next 2 games easily & qualified.#SAvENG #ENGvSA #T20WorldCup

Will Macpherson @willis_macp Liam Livingstone hits a 112m six - the biggest of the tournament! Liam Livingstone hits a 112m six - the biggest of the tournament!

Minha A. Khan @_Minhaw



#ENGvSA What a spoiler for South Africa. A win here against England and a worldcup hatrick for Rabada but they couldn't qualify for the semis. Dang! This one's gotta hurt. So close yet so far. What a spoiler for South Africa. A win here against England and a worldcup hatrick for Rabada but they couldn't qualify for the semis. Dang! This one's gotta hurt. So close yet so far. #ENGvSA

Alok 🙂 @Alok_Raj18

I feel so bad for them

Won but lost that's what happened

They played so well still didn't managed to qualify

Better luck next time SA 🙌

#ENGvSA

#T20WorldCup Oh the disappointment on their faces😢I feel so bad for themWon but lost that's what happenedThey played so well still didn't managed to qualifyBetter luck next time SA 🙌 Oh the disappointment on their faces😢I feel so bad for them Won but lost that's what happened They played so well still didn't managed to qualify Better luck next time SA 🙌#ENGvSA#T20WorldCup

Danyal Rasool @Danny61000 twitter.com/AliHaroon4/sta… Ali Haroon @AliHaroon4 @Danny61000 Can someone calculate the number of overs, if in which they had chased down Bangladesh's score, they'd be through? @Danny61000 Can someone calculate the number of overs, if in which they had chased down Bangladesh's score, they'd be through? If South Africa had chased down the target against B'desh (85) in 7.5 overs - ceteris paribus - they would have gone through ahead of Australia #ENGvSA If South Africa had chased down the target against B'desh (85) in 7.5 overs - ceteris paribus - they would have gone through ahead of Australia #ENGvSA twitter.com/AliHaroon4/sta…

Mradul @gillfan_ Bavuma has gained a lot of respect in this tournament the way he has handled himself and his team . I hope he starts performing consistently . #GoodBloke Bavuma has gained a lot of respect in this tournament the way he has handled himself and his team . I hope he starts performing consistently . #GoodBloke

Varun Desai - Champions of Europe 💙 @LWOSVarun Bavuma has been very good as captain, credit where credit is due.



He has calmness as a leader. Just needs to up his batting prowess. Bavuma has been very good as captain, credit where credit is due.He has calmness as a leader. Just needs to up his batting prowess.

RO🇮🇳 @meeROyudu

🏏💚🙌🏼 Have To Appreciate The Way #SouthAfrica Played, Despite Of Missing Some Big Names In The Team, Winning 4 Out Of 5 Games Being In Group 1, Is Absolutely Remarkable!🏏💚🙌🏼 Have To Appreciate The Way #SouthAfrica Played, Despite Of Missing Some Big Names In The Team, Winning 4 Out Of 5 Games Being In Group 1, Is Absolutely Remarkable!🏏💚🙌🏼

Will Macpherson @willis_macp Eoin Morgan says Jason Roy's calf injury will be assessed tomorrow.



But it doesn't look great. A lot of options for England, all of them requiring a reshuffle. Eoin Morgan says Jason Roy's calf injury will be assessed tomorrow. But it doesn't look great. A lot of options for England, all of them requiring a reshuffle.

It was a bitter-sweet end, the young guys will learn a lot from this experience: Temba Bavuma

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma opined that the victory against England in their final fixture was a bitter-sweet one for his side. Even though they did not qualify for the semis, Bavuma feels that the young players in the side will learn a lot from the experiences in this tournament. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Temba Bavuma said:

"Today's win was important for us. It was a Bitter-sweet end. We achieved what set out to do, which was to win this game. But we just couldn't win it big enough to boost our net run rate.

He added:

"At the start of the tournament, the net run rate was never a factor for us as we concentrated on winning games. It's always tough to make up for that at the back end, especially against quality opposition like England. The young guys will learn a lot from this experience. It will give us a lot of knowledge on how to go about things moving forward.

South Africa exceeded the expectations of many fans and performed admirably, even though they fielded a relatively inexperienced side. They will be looking to take a few lessons from this World Cup and put on an improved performance in the next edition.

