“Sourav Ganguly female version”- Fans can’t keep calm as Jemimah Rodrigues recreates famous MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli full-stretch posture

Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, has shared a hilarious picture on social media. The Indian batter can be seen stretching herself to keep her foot in the crease the same way Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli once did.

Jemimah also showcased her athleticism and flexibility. Sharing the picture on Twitter, she wrote:

“Looks like I’m now part of Elite Company.”

Fans went berserk after looking at the picture, which quickly went viral on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the reactions:

Jemimah Rodrigues having a purple patch

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues is enjoying her time in England. She helped India women win the silver medal in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 by scoring 146 runs in five matches at an average of 73.

She also carried her superb form into The Hundred for Northern Superchargers by smashing a half-century at The Oval against Oval Invincibles. The youngster will be looking to emulate her heroics from last year where she became the second highest run-getter in the 100-ball tournament.

The right-handed batter has credited The Hundred for her career turnaround. Speaking to the broadcasters of the tournament, she said:

"The Hundred has been a blessing in my life, honestly. Because last time, I remember playing The Hundred, the previous series for me hadn’t gone really well. I was very low on confidence also. I was not sure if I would make it back to the team again. But then getting to play The Hundred and scoring and doing well.”

She added:

“It doesn’t matter which match it is, if the batter scores run, the batter gets confidence, and The Hundred has given me that. Because in the end, it’s about confidence. And also, I am very familiar with the conditions here (England). That also gives me a boost to come out here and do well."

The Hundred will help Jemimah prepare for the upcoming India women’s white-ball tour of England in September.

