IND vs ZIM 2022: [WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan dance their hearts out to Shahrukh Khan song

Stylish opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is known for his entertaining videos on Instagram. The vice-captain of Indian team for the Zimbabwe tour, Dhawan has found a couple of opening partners in the form of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for multiplying your fun.

The trio made a hilarious dance video as they gyrated to the tune of a Shahrukh Khan song to overcome their jet leg in Harare. The three players were seen wearing Team India hoodies with cool shades, bringing smiles to the faces of the fans.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill wrote:

“Haanji biba, kidda?"

Ishan Kishan shared a slightly different video with the caption:

“Fighting the jet leg”

India will begin their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on August 18, at Harare. Both Dhawan and Gill showed great form in West Indies in the ODI series against the home team. Kishan, on the other hand, is still looking to cement his place in the ODI unit.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: “We’re going to watch the footage (of India’s players) and analyze”- Sikander Raza warns India ahead of ODI series

IND vs ZIM 2022: India has multiple choices for Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner against Zimbabwe

Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India, but with whom?

Indian team management have a slight problem, albeit not an undesirable one, with the return of KL Rahul into the team, that too, as a captain.

The skipper is the favorite to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series. The latter slammed a couple of half-centuries, including an innings of 97 in the Caribbean. He finished the series with 168 runs at an impressive average of 56 besides guiding the Men in Blue to a 3-0 clean sweep.

Gill, too, rose to the occasion when given the opportunity as he registered his best ODI score of unbeaten 98 in the third and final ODI against the West Indies. He finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer in the series with 205 runs in three innings at an average of 102.5.

However, KL Rahul's proven track record and his elevation to captaincy means that his place in the XI is certain. Now, what remains to be seen is whether Gill gets pushed down the order or Rahul places himself there.

It is to be remembered that the current India captain has batted in the middle order before and has even tasted success in that position.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is looking for an opportunity to turn things around after failing in the last five matches for Team India in the shortest format. He scored only 64 runs in his last five games at a poor average of 12.8, eventually losing his place for Asia Cup.

With KL Rahul named vice-captain for Asia Cup, India will be looking to get him back into the groove ahead of the Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. Rahul is making a national comeback after a six-month absence caused by a knee injury and COVID-19.

Also Read: [Watch] Shubman Gill works hard in gym ahead of IND vs ZIM 2022 ODIs

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Shikhar Dhawan is the biggest entertainer of Indian cricket team? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat