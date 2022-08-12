“I will work harder and score more runs”- Ishan Kishan optimistic despite missing out on Asia Cup

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan failed to make the cut for the Indian squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. But the Mumbai Indians star maintained a positive attitude after the setback publicly and said that has decided to work harder on his game.

Speaking to ANI, the Patna-based player said that he will perform in the upcoming opportunities to gain the selector's confidence through hard work.

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team."

ANI @ANI Patna, Bihar | Whatever has happened is fair. Selectors think a lot of things before selecting players. This is a positive thing for me, I'll work on myself, win their confidence so they may choose me to team next time: Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan on being dropped from Asia cup Patna, Bihar | Whatever has happened is fair. Selectors think a lot of things before selecting players. This is a positive thing for me, I'll work on myself, win their confidence so they may choose me to team next time: Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan on being dropped from Asia cup https://t.co/emfYXMTS4J

Also Read: “What’s in my hand is to score runs”- IPL star Nitish Rana eyes national comeback ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Ishan Kishan is India’s second highest run-scorer in T20Is this year

Kishan’s omission came as a surprise to many. He was India’s second highest run-getter in T20Is this year. He amassed 430 runs at an average of 30.71.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Did Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan deserve a spot? India's two highest T20I run-scorers in 2022 are not in their Asia Cup squadDid Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan deserve a spot? India's two highest T20I run-scorers in 2022 are not in their Asia Cup squad 👇 Did Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan deserve a spot? https://t.co/67iLpZe5xM

However, the southpaw failed to deliver in the last five outings, managing just 64 runs. He last played in the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in which he scored 11 runs in 13 balls.

In the Indian Premier League, Kishan scored 418 runs in 14 games for MI at a decent average of 32.15.

The youngster will be looking to make the most of the upcoming domestic season.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma & Co. are gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. In Kishan's absence, KL Rahul remains the top contender to open with the skipper.

The Men in Blue will be looking to beat Pakistan and avenge their 10-wicket loss in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

India squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: “In the end, it’s about confidence”- Jemimah Rodrigues credits The Hundred for career turnaround

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ishan Kishan is unlikely to return for T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury