“What’s in my hand is to score runs”- IPL star Nitish Rana eyes national comeback ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana has revealed that he wants to make a national comeback as soon as possible. The southpaw wants to make the most of his opportunities in the upcoming domestic season and next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent interview, he said that he would like to score big in order to catch the selectors' attention.

Speaking to India Today, he said:

“What’s in my hands is to score runs, and improve my game. Hopefully, I will score more runs this season. If somebody is not picking me for 400 runs (in IPL seasons) then my job is to score 600 runs.”

Nitish Rana made his debut for India during the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July last year. Batting at No. 7 in the third ODI against the island-nation, the KKR batter scored seven runs before being sent back to the pavilion. His torrid time continued in the two T20Is he played. Batting at No. 5, he scored a total of 15 runs at a strike rate of 55.56.

The fact that he batted in a different position may have been a reason behind his failure to get vital runs during his international debut. The southpaw usually plays as an opener or as a No.3 batter for KKR.

Ayan. @TheUpperCut_ Rinku Singh ,Nitish Rana and Abhishek Nayar in KKR Camp, Kolkata with our Youngsters Rinku Singh ,Nitish Rana and Abhishek Nayar in KKR Camp, Kolkata with our Youngsters https://t.co/Fd0kegLq7L

﻿"I hope to score 500+ runs in upcoming IPL"- Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has averaged over 350 runs in the last three IPL seasons and over 300 in the last six editions of the tournament. He wants to break that pattern and score more than 500 runs in IPL 2023 in an attempt to make a national comeback.

“As a cricketer, I always want opportunities to play international cricket. I wasn't comfortable in the position that I played (against Sri Lanka in July 2021). But I wouldn’t like to give any excuses. I hope to score 500+ runs in the upcoming IPL so that selectors can get attention.”

The Delhi cricketer scored 361 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 143.8 in the last edition of the IPL. Overall, he has amassed 2181 runs in 91 matches at an average of 28.32, including 15 half-centuries.

sohom @AwaaraHoon



All these when he is being called inconsistent. Imagine the levels when he achieves consistency, he is very talented Nitish Rana made 361 runs at 144 strike rate this season. For KKR he made 361, 383, 352, 344, 304 in the last 5 seasons.All these when he is being called inconsistent. Imagine the levels when he achieves consistency, he is very talented Nitish Rana made 361 runs at 144 strike rate this season. For KKR he made 361, 383, 352, 344, 304 in the last 5 seasons.All these when he is being called inconsistent. Imagine the levels when he achieves consistency, he is very talented 💜 https://t.co/GnaXOrylG4

He will next be in action during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury