“One family bond, double as strong now”- Mumbai Indians sign Dewald Brevis among five IPL stars for MI Cape Town

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed 'Baby AB de Villiers' aka Dewald Brevis for their MI Cape Town franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 challenge. In a tweet, the MI team wrote:

“Our #OneFamily bond, double as strong now! Welcome to @MICapetown, @BrevisDewald.”

The development comes after his breakthrough season with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. The all-rounder first broke into the scene when he smashed four sixes in an over against Punjab Kings’ Rahul Chahar.

He amassed 161 runs at a strike rate of 142.47 and also took a wicket in seven matches for the five-time champions after a phenomenal performance in the 2022 U19 World Cup. The youngster will now be looking to perform in front of the home crowd.

Overall, MI have signed five players for the inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa T20 league. It features one South African capped-player, Kagiso Rabada, and one Proteas uncapped player, Dewald Brevis.

The list also includes three overseas players who also play in the IPL. They are: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone (Both England). The trio play for champions Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL respectively.

Also Read: Faf du Plessis signed by CSK-owned Johannesburg franchise for CSA T20 League

“Happy to have Dewald [Brevis] continue with us”- Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, seemed very excited to include Dewald Brevis alongside five IPL stars. In an official statement, he said:

"I'm excited as we begin our journey in building MI Cape Town. With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy, having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey.”

He added:

“We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket - and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world."

Dewald Brevis @BrevisDewald No distance of place or lapse in time can separate me from my Mumbai family. Thank you for the support and wonderful memories. See you soon..... No distance of place or lapse in time can separate me from my Mumbai family. Thank you for the support and wonderful memories. See you soon.....💙💙💙 https://t.co/yUzPUre2wp

On Wednesday, MI unveiled the name and brand identity of their South African franchise. They will wear the iconic blue and gold jersey.

Also Read: “Aapko kya lagta hai, hum budhe ho gaye hain?” - Babar Azam’s hilarious response on whether seniors should quit 1 format

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dewald Brevis will be a superstar like ABD? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat