“This is disrespect to Shikhar Dhawan”- Netizens angry as KL Rahul replaces Dhawan as captain for India tour of Zimbabwe

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday revealed that KL Rahul has regained full fitness. He has hence been added to the Indian squad against Zimbabwe for the upcoming ODI series. The BCCI has also made him the skipper of the team. Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan, who was announced as the captain of the team earlier.

In a press release, BCCI wrote:

“The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.”

The development comes even as senior cricketer Dhawan guided Men in Blue to a historic 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in the recently concluded ODI series. He also looked good with the bat and amassed 168 runs at an average of 56, which included a knock of 97 in the opening contest.

A section of fans were displeased with change in captaincy by the BCCI. Here are some of the reactions:

This is disrespectful towards Shikhar Dhawan. He was already announced Captain for this tour. Either they shouldn't have announced the team till Kl Rahul's fitness test or Continue with Dhawan. But removing him after announcement is not good

KL Rahul returns to international cricket after a six-month gap

Opening batter Rahul is making a comeback to international cricket after a long gap of almost six months. He had last played for Team India against West Indies in an ODI where he scored 49 runs.

He looked decent in the last edition of the IPL for his new franchise Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). Unfortunately, he underwent knee surgery which delayed his return to Indian cricket ahead of the home T20I series against South Africa in June.

After recovering from his injury, Rahul tested COVID-19 positive before the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies, which further delayed his return to the Indian team. The upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe will help KL Rahul prepare for the 2022 Asia Cup.

India will play their opening match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on August 18.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

