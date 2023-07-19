Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show seals series-leveling 108-run win for India Women over Bangladesh

Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 & 4/3) came up with a brilliant all-round effort as India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 108 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Batting first after losing the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, India put up 228/8 in their 50 overs as Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88) chipped in with half-centuries. On the bowling front, Devika Vaidya claimed 3/30, while Rodrigues ran through the lower order. At one point in their chase, Bangladesh were 106/3 but lost seven wickets for 14 runs to be bundled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

Deepti Sharma struck the first blow for India, trapping Sharmin Akhter (2) lbw. Murshida Khatun (12) was then caught at mid-off off Meghna Singh’s bowling. India bowled four maidens in a row and the pressure resulted in the wicket of Lata Mondal (9), who inside-edged a delivery from Sneh Rana onto her stumps.

Fargana Hoque (47 off 81) and Ritu Moni (27 off 46) added 68 runs for the fourth wicket to lift Bangladesh. The partnership was broken when Vaidya got one to turn and bounce and had Hoque stumped. In the very next over, Moni was also stumped off Rodrigues as she tried to take on the Indian bowler.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



India win the second ODI by 108 runs and level the series 1-1



Live streaming - youtube.com/watch?v=vhReLu…



Scorecard - #BANvIND Bangladesh all out for 120 courtesy of a fabulous bowling performance from #TeamIndia

Rabeya Khan (1) was also stumped off Vaidya’s bowling, while Rodrigues dismissed Nahida Akter (2) and Nigar Sultana (3) in one over. While Nahida was bowled, Sultana was trapped lbw. It was Rodrigues who fittingly ended the match, having Marufa Akter (1) caught off another tossed-up delivery.

Rodrigues, Harmanpreet set up fighting total for India

Batting first, India Women got off to a disappointing start again as Priya Punia (7) was bowled by Marufa Akter. Yastika Bhatia (15) was then run-out at the non-striker’s end as Marufa got a hand on a straight hit from Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana (36 off 58) was the next to go, bowled by Rabeya Khan as she looked to break the shackles. Rodrigues and Harmanpreet then put together a 73-run stand before the latter retired hurt after being struck on the left hand. Harleen Deol then came in and chipped in with 25.

The Indian captain was back on the field after Deol’s dismissal and went on to complete her half-century. At the other end, Rodrigues' fine knock, which featured nine fours, ended when she was stumped off Nahida Akter. A stunning catch by Rabeya at deep wicket then ended Harmanpreet’s stay in the last over. Deepti Sharma (0) and Rana (1) also fell in the last over.

India did not get the desired final push, but their bowlers ensured the visitors' total proved way beyond Bangladesh’s reach.