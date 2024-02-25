"Jimmy Anderson will bowl in the morning and wickets will fall" - Aakash Chopra says it will not be a straightforward run chase for India

Aakash Chopra reckons India won't register an easy win in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

India bowled England out for 145 in their second essay after conceding a 46-run first-innings lead on Day 3 (Sunday, February 25). The hosts ended the day at 40 for no loss, needing a further 152 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra was asked how he sees the game unfolding on Day 4. He responded:

"It will require three-and-a-half hours for sure. I feel it will still not be a straightforward run chase. I feel Jimmy Anderson will bowl in the morning and wickets will fall."

The former India opener expects the pitch to play tricks on the fourth morning.

"If you chase down close to 200 for two wickets, we should pay obeisance to the Indian batting because I had placed a pen on this pitch today morning. The gaps are so big, you might be able to make a stump stand on them tomorrow. So it might happen but I will be very surprised if that happens, wickets will fall," Chopra stated.

James Anderson, who dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply in the first innings, wasn't given the new ball in the second essay. The Indian captain and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of Ben Stokes' decision, smashing the England spinners for 40 runs in just eight overs.

"It seemed like a four was written on every ball" - Aakash Chopra on England's bowling

Rohit Sharma made the most of the loose deliveries bowled by the England spinners.

Aakash Chopra was also asked about his thoughts on England's bowling at the start of India's innings. He replied:

"When they were bowling, it seemed like a four was written on every ball. Yes, Rohit (Sharma) played one or two exceptional shots. No matter how full the ball might be, if you play against the spin like that, they were two very good boundaries."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Ben Stokes stuck to his spinners even though they dished out quite a few loose deliveries.

"However, after that, full tosses, on their legs, or the batters' legs, the situation was looking hopeless at that time and the captain didn't want to change as well. We were surprised by all of that but this might be a method," he added.

However, Chopra pointed out that the Ranchi pitch is worse than the Hyderabad surface on which India were bowled out for 202 in the fourth innings. He added that the hosts' batting is also less experienced than the one in the first Test, with the likes of KL Rahul not part of the side, and have a challenging task ahead of them.

