Joe Root backs Jos Buttler to remain England's wicketkeeper for the Sri Lanka Tests

England captain Joe Root has put his weight behind Jos Buttler to continue as the team's wicketkeeper for the Test series against Sri Lanka. This comes in the light of the presence of Ben Foakes, who had an extraordinary Test tour of the island nation last time around, in the England squad.

While stating that the final selection calls will be made based on the prevailing conditions in Sri Lanka, Joe Root said that Jos Buttler will be England's preferred wicketkeeper unless there are any extraordinary circumstances.

"When it comes to the selections of the teams, we'll look at the conditions, consider everything and make a call when we're out there. What I will say is we've got Jos coming off the back of a 150 and in probably some of the best form you've seen him in in Test cricket. As far as I'm concerned, it will have to be a really unique situation for that to change," said Root.

Joe Root added that Buttler had played a significant role in England's Test series wins at home last year, especially against Pakistan. He expressed hope that the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman could continue in the same vein in Sri Lanka as well, saying in this regard:

"Jos, as a senior member of the squad in great form, was an integral part of our success in the back end of the summer. I'm really excited for him to carry that form forward."

Jos Buttler was one of England's star performers with the bat in the Test series against Pakistan. His 139-run partnership with Chris Woakes for the sixth wicket won England the first match of that series. Buttler then followed up with a career-best 152 against the same opposition in the final Test of the series.

Jos Buttler's career-best 152 was filled with shots like this 🔥



The England wicket-keeper smacked 15 boundaries in his innings 💯#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/FQmFwqFu2s — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2020

Ben Foakes might get an opportunity later in the winter: Joe Root

Joe Root feels that Ben Foakes might have to wait for his chance.

Joe Root has observed that Ben Foakes might have to wait for his turn and grab that with both hands when it comes.

"For Ben, at some point, there is a likelihood that an opportunity might arise, and when he gets that, he's got to take it," said Root

Joe Root signed off by hinting that England might rotate their squad during the tours of Sri Lanka and India. That would offer opportunities to a lot of players to showcase their potentials, observing in this regard:

"There might be periods where different players will be in and out throughout the whole winter. It'll mean probably a slightly different make-up to the team at different stages, but it'll also mean a great and exciting opportunity to look at things slightly differently," concluded Root.

England will play a two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting January 14 before travelling to India for a four-match affair.