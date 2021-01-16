Joe Root becomes seventh English batsman to score 8000 runs in Tests

England skipper Joe Root added another feather to his cap as he became the seventh Englishman to score 8000 Test runs. The 30-year-old achieved the feat in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Joe Root reached 8000 runs in his 178th Test innings. Among English players, only Kevin Pietersen achieved this milestone in lesser number of innings (176). Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for reaching 8000 Test runs in the least number of innings (152). Indian skipper Virat Kohli might have a chance at going past Sangakkara's mark as he has 7318 Test runs in 147 innings.

England currently lead Sri Lanka by 276 runs on the third day of the first Test. At the time of writing, Joe Root is still unbeaten on 226, with England at 411-9. Earlier, Sri Lanka were dismissed for just 135 in the first innings. The Three Lions could have been further ahead in match, but rain has played spoilsport in Galle so far.

"I have underperformed to my own standards" - Joe Root

Before the start of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, Joe Root admitted that he had failed to score big hundreds in his Test career so far. The England skipper believes he has underperformed and given the long season ahead, he wanted to rectify that.

Joe Root told Sky Sports before the start of the first Test:

"I am very aware that in the last year or so of my career, I have underperformed to my own standards . I have not been at my absolute best, but I have not been really struggling. It's just been frustrating that I have not had those really big scores that really contribute to winning games. That is the driver for me moving forward - to make more hundreds, to make those big, winning scores."

England will face India home and away this year and an Ashes tour Down Under is also lined up. Joe Root will undoubtedly have to play a big part if England want to do well. The skipper has certainly started 2021 on a good note with a big century against Sri Lanka.