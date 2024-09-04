Joe Root consolidates World No.1 spot in latest ICC Test rankings; Babar Azam slips out of top 10

England’s Joe Root has consolidated his World No.1 spot in the latest ICC men's Test rankings following his exploits in the second Test in the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka. Notably, Root slammed twin centuries at Lord’s to extend his lead at the top of the rankings chart. The 33-year-old has 922 rating points with Kane Williamson placed second with 859 rating points.

With scores of 143 and 103, Root has also become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Test series. He has amassed 350 runs in four innings. The former England skipper is just one rating point below his all-time best at 923, which he attained in July 2022 after hitting a ton against India at Edgbaston.

On the contrary, Babar Azam slipped three spots to 12th after his failures against Bangladesh. He managed 64 runs across four innings to stretch his innings without a half-century to 16.

Trending

Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson has made significant gains following his maiden Test ton and five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. The English all-rounder has risen 48 spots into the top 20 list of men's all-rounders and made it to the top 30 among bowlers. He scored 132 runs and bagged seven wickets in the Test match.

Sri Lanka lost the match and series but Kamindu Mendis moved up by 11 spots to 25th, while Asitha Fernando propelled to top 10 among bowlers.

Bangladesh players make significant gains in latest ICC Test rankings

The Bangladesh players made notable gains in the latest ICC rankings following their 2-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in the Test series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das scored a century (138) against Pakistan to help him climb 12 places to 15th on the batting rankings. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) jumped to the 75th spot with the bat.

Meanwhile, his fifer (5/61) helped him rise to seventh in the all-rounder's list. Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana moved to career-best rankings.

Among Indian players in ICC men's Test rankings, captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli consolidated their sixth, seventh, and eighth spots, respectively. Similarly, Ravichandran Ashwin (1), Jasprit Bumrah (3) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) consolidated their places in the top 10 among bowlers. Jadeja and Ashwin are also in the top two in Test all-rounders’ rankings.

In ICC men's T20I rankings, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran moved up to eighth spot following his 35 off 13 balls in the third and last T20I against South Africa. His teammate Shai Hope jumped 32 spots to 40th. Meanwhile, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram made it to the top 10.

Other notable change was USA all-rounder Harmeet Singh climbing 48 spots in the bowling rankings. He also jumped 19 spots to 40th among all-rounders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️