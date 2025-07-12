"Each team gets three challenges every 80 overs" - England legend makes interesting suggestion amid Dukes ball controversy in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Veteran England batter Joe Root has suggested that each team should be given three chances to replace the Dukes ball over a period of 80 overs in a Test match. He made the suggestion amid a major controversy that has erupted over the Dukes ball going out of shape and getting soft way too often.

Root, who was unbeaten on 99 on Day 1 of the Lord's Test against India, completed his century on Day 2 on Friday, July 11. He was soon dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 104. India bowled out England for 387 in the first innings and went to stumps at 145-3.

While both teams fought hard on another day where the honors were more or less shared, problems with the Dukes ball continued to dominate headlines. The second new ball given to India was changed after just 10.3 overs. However, Shubman Gill and co. were unhappy with the replacement ball as well. This ball was also changed after just 48 deliveries.

At a press conference following the conclusion of Day 2 at Lord's, Root was asked for his views on the problem that has affected both the sides in the Test series. The England legend suggested (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I personally think that if you want to keep getting the ball changed then each team gets three challenges every 80 overs and that's it, if you want to get it changed. But the rings have to be the right size, not too big.

"That would be a nice way of compromising and saying it's not all on the manufacturer. Sometimes these things happen but you can't just keep asking and wasting time and slowing the game down at the same time," he added.

Root reached his 37th Test hundred with the first ball of Day 2, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for a four. He, however, perished to the same bowler, dragging one back onto his stumps.

"Don't make a big deal out of it" - Joe Root urges players to get on with the game amid Dukes ball controversy

Root admitted that he is not aware of too many intricacies about the Dukes ball apart from the fact that it is handmade. He, however, pointed out to the fact that the heat during this summer has been un-English like. Urging players to not make a big deal out of the Dukes ball issue, the 34-year-old opined:

"It's one of those things where if the balls are going out of shape, you change them and you don't make a big deal out of it. I don't think it's the end of the world. I think it adds a different dynamic to the game and you've got to be skillful enough to adapt to the changes, whether it stops swinging or starts swinging or does a little bit more."

Meanwhile, with his 37th Test ton on Friday, Root went past Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith on the list of batters with most Test centuries. The former England captain is now fifth on the illustrious list.

