Joe Root opens up on controversial travel restrictions for Ashes, pull-out threats

England Test captain Joe Root has opened up on the ongoing row regarding Australia's travel restrictions for this year's Ashes. There is uncertainty over whether the host authorities will allow the visiting players' families to accompany them, to which some have reacted with considerations of a pull-out.

When asked about the controversial issue, Joe Root remained non-commital at first, saying that a decision will only be made after the exact regulations are announced. He said English players will focus on creating an 'honest' communication channel with all the stakeholders before taking the call.

"From the players' point of view, the way I see it is until we don't know what the lay of the land is, what the scenario is, it's very hard to make any sort of decision. I think we have to continue conversations with the ECB be very honest about things, work together on it and try and create good, clear communication both ways and have a good understanding of what's going on... so they can work with Australia to try and come up with what it's going to look like when we get there," Joe Root said in a press conference on Monday.

The 30-year-old spoke more frankly about the importance of the historic series and his aspirations of lifting the urn in Australia. He acknowledged his responsibilities as a Test player and ensured that the final decision won't be made lightly.

"...My point of view is, going to play an Ashes is Australia, having the opportunity to lift that earn for England is one of the things you dream about from being 4-5 years old and that does not change. Of course there are challenges, but everyone is desperate to be a part of an Ashes series in Australia... We are still very passionate about Ashes cricket, we know our responsibilities as players in terms of looking after the integrity of Test cricket and the implications of this tour. So, of course, no decision will be made lightly, it will be very well considered and worked through with the ECB and hopefully we can find ourselves in Brisbane or Perth, wherever that last Test match is, lifting the urn" added Joe Root.

Since the row over the restrictions erupted, many believe that the ECB and Cricket Australia will ultimately settle on an arrangement similar to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020, where a limited number of family members were allowed. Interestingly, that was also reached after Indian head coach Ravi Shastri threatened to withdraw.

Joe Root's Ashes quest to begin on December 8

Joe Root hasn't won an Ashes Test in Australia, and the last time England took the urn here was in the 2010-11 series. The skipper has been under scrutiny for his captaincy of late and this tour could prove to be his final opportunity.

The first Test will begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane, while the final encounter will be hosted by Perth during January 14-18.

For now, however, Joe Root will have his full focus on the India-England Test series, which begins on Wednesday.

