Joe Root picks between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in 'this or that' challenge [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:42 IST
India v West Indies: 3rd Test Day 4 - Source: Getty
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli played with each other for Team India briefly before the former retired in 2013 [Credit: Getty]

England star Joe Root played the 'This or That' challenge involving several all-time great batters. After picking Steve Smith over himself in Round One, Root went for Ricky Ponting in the next round between Ponting and Smith.

The next four rounds saw former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis emerge victorious. Root picked Kallis over Ponting, Alastair Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, and Brian Lara.

However, the former England captain picked Sachin Tendulkar over Kallis in the penultimate round. Finally, it was a battle of Indian legends when Tendulkar was pitted against Virat Kohli.

Yet, Root, after a brief pause, went with Tendulkar as the winner of the 'This or That' contest.

Here is a video of the same (via England's Barmy Army Instagram handle):

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer across formats in international cricket with 34,357 runs, including an incredible 100 centuries. Kohli is not too far behind, sitting in the third spot among run-scorers with 27.599 runs, including 82 centuries (2nd).

Meanwhile, Root himself is fast climbing up the run-scoring charts with 21,737 runs, which is ninth all-time.

"He was someone I grew up watching, admiring, and trying to learn from" - Joe Root on Sachin Tendulkar

Joe Root spoke glowingly about Sachin Tendulkar during the recent Test series against India. The 34-year-old overtook several legendary batters in the Old Trafford Test to become the second leading run-scorer in Tests, behind only Tendulkar.

When asked about the Little Master in an interview on BBC Sport, Root said (via India Today):

"He made his Test debut before I was born. To be playing on the same ground as him, to get the chance to play against him was incredibly cool. He was someone I grew up watching, admiring, and trying to learn from. To be on the same field, watching him go about things throughout that series-it was a memorable experience. I'll never forget it."

As things stand, Joe Root is less than 2,500 runs behind Tendulkar in Tests, having debuted for England in 2012. With 39 Test centuries, he is also fourth all-time in three-figure scores behind only Tendulkar, Kallis, and Ponting.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
