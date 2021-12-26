"Joe Root's wicket was very similar to some of his other dismissals in this series" - Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has blasted experienced English duo Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes for the manner of their dismissals on the opening day of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Sunday.

Root once again failed to convert his half-century into a big hundred, as he nicked one off Mitchell Starc for an 82-ball 50. Analysing Root's dismissal on cricket.com.au, Ponting reckoned that the English skipper's dismissal was quite similar to the ones he has had in the series thus far.

The former cricketer-turned pundit noted that the extra bounce on Australian surfaces has led to Root's undoing in this series.

"Joe Root's wicket was very similar to some of his other dismissals in this series. We talked about how he can probably get away with playing shots like that in England where there's not as much bounce, but with the extra bounce they've had in Brisbane, Adelaide and here at the MCG day one, you just can't be wafting and pushing the bat at balls a long way away from your body off front or back foot," said Ponting.

This was Root's third 50+ score in the ongoing Ashes as the Yorkshire player once again failed to bring up his maiden Test ton Down Under.

"He has looked ultra-defensive" - Ricky Ponting on Ben Stokes

Ponting was even more critical of the way all-rounder Ben Stokes was dismissed on the opening day of the Melbourne Test.

Stokes was dismissed for a 60-ball 25 when he mistimed an attempted upper-cut over the slip cordon straight to Nathan Lyon at point. Ponting believes the Durham all-rounder has looked 'ultra defensive' during the series.

"Stokes' (wicket) seemed like a really strange shot. I think he was scared of the field placement to be honest," said Ponting. ''They had a deep backward square in place and a short ball at the body that, instead of playing a pull shot which is an instinctive shot for him, he tried to go the other way and ramp one up over the slips cordon, which he'd tried four or five overs earlier and played and missed." he said.

"He has looked ultra-defensive. He hasn't looked like the big, physically aggressive presence at the crease that opposition teams have feared to bowl to in other series. You can understand why – the batting conditions haven't been easy in any game, and he's coming up against some good bowlers. But I think if you just sit back and wait, and don't put pressure on great bowlers, they're going to get you out," Ponting continued.

England's misery continued in the third Test as they were knocked over for 185 in just 65.1 overs.

In response, Australia knocked off 61 runs for the loss of David Warner's wicket by Stumps.

