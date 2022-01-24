Joe Root wins ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award

England red-ball captain Joe Root has been named the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In 15 matches, the right-handed top-order batter amassed a whopping 1708 runs, including six centuries (one of them a double-ton) and four half-centuries, at an average of 61.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, New Zealand's star fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne were the three nominees apart from Joe Root. The ICC made the decision via a two-pronged voting process, involving broadcasters, journalists, and the general audience.

In an official statement to the ICC, Joe Root expressed his pride in receiving the honor and thanked his family, teammates and coaches, saying:

"I am incredibly proud to receive the award of the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year. [I am] very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world. It means a huge amount to have got this award. I'd like to say a massive thanks to my family, my teammates and my coaches and for all the support we've had throughout this year as well. It means a huge amount to me and the rest of the team."

Joe Root's tally of 1708 is the third highest in the history of Test cricket, only behind legends like Mohammad Yousuf and Sir Vivian Richards. However, his best year also coincided with his team's worst. Despite the skipper leading the charts everywhere, England suffered series defeats to India, New Zealand and Australia.

"Something that live long in my memory" - Joe Root picks his favorite century

Root picked his record-breaking 377-ball 218 against India in Chennai, which was also his 100th Test, as his favorite knock, remarking that it would live long in his memory.

He said:

"If there was one hundred that sticks out it'll probably be in Chennai against India, the first Test match of the series, with it being my 100th game. It's something that live long in my memory. Thanks for all your support and hopefully a lot more awards to come next year."

England recently lost the Ashes 4-0 which has put Root's continuation as Test captain in doubt. The Eoin Morgan-led white-ball side are currently involved in a five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Edited by Samya Majumdar