"Jof is going to be pretty proud of himself" - Ben Stokes excited for star pacer's much-awaited return for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes opened up on the hype surrounding fast bowler Jofra Archer's return to the playing XI for the third Test against India, beginning on July 10, at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Stokes expects the right-arm speedster to be proud of himself for making a comeback following a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Ad

Archer, who last played a Test in 2021, has been confirmed in the XI for the third Test against India at Lord's, replacing Josh Tongue. The pacer suffered a host of stress fractures in recent times, rendering him unfit for Test duty. Nevertheless, Archer got through 18 overs in a recent first-class fixture for Sussex in the County Championship, helping his selection in the Test squad.

When asked to address Archer's return, Stokes said it was commendable of the 30-year-old to persist and eventually return to the fold. He said in a pre-game presser:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, really exciting. I think it's great for English fans and Jof, it's a longtime coming. The way in which he has handled the injury setback over that period, it's been commendable. The way in which he has got himself back on the field, playing cricket over a long period of time. It was exciting to have him back in the squad in contention last week but now we can say he is in the playing eleven. It's a very exciting day for the group but Jof is going to be pretty proud of himself that he has managed to get himself back after big injuries."

Ad

When asked if he feels Archer can bowl as sharply as he did in 2019, Stokes remained optimistic and suggested that the pacer's spell carried the potential to change the face of the game. He added:

"Definitely. When he played for England in the shorter formats and he gets the ball in his hand, there is that change in the game. The opposition feel it as well because we know what he can do in a spell. There's no reason we can't see Jofra Archer not operating on a level we have seen him doing on his debut." (1:37)

Ad

Stokes answered the question around Archer's bowling workload, claiming that he is carrying no pre-conceived ideas. The England captain concluded:

"It will be in the moment kind of a thing. If you do get a sense to give an extra over or two than you originally plan because he's been a big threat and you can get 1-2 overs out of him to potentially get a wicket. But there's definitely going to be no pre-conceived ideas around his bowling." (2:11)

Ad

Archer made his Test debut during the 2019 Ashes series at home and terrorised Australia with his raw pace. His short-pitched delivery at Lord's notably hit Steve Smith, who suffered a concussion, as Archer finished that series with 22 scalps in four Tests at 20.27.

"Not ideal but you've got to deal with it" - Ben Stokes on issues with Dukes ball

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stokes also addressed issues with Dukes ball going soft or out of shape, but felt teams had no choice. The star cricketer added:

Ad

"Whenever we have touring teams coming around, we've have had issues with balls going soft or completely out of shape. It's something that is not ideal but you've got to deal with it and obviously if the ball has gone out of shape, you check it with the umpire. If it goes through the ring, you crack on and hopefully eventually, when it goes badly out of shape, they change it. But everyone, the bowling teams struggle with it, you saw last week at Edgbaston. It is what it is. If it's through, you keep going and if it doesn't you get the new one." (5:33)

England have lost two of their last three Tests against India at Lord's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news