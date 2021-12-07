"Stuart Broad tends to get lots of abuse in Australia but that only spurs him on" - Jofra Archer backs the veteran's ability to feed off hostility

England paceman Jofra Archer feels the hostility from the Australian crowds will only encourage their side in the forthcoming Ashes series. Jofra Archer mainly talked about Stuart Broad and how a belligerent welcome from the spectators will motivate the veteran to perform better.

Broad, heading into his fourth Ashes tour, copped a fair share of flak during the 2013-14 series. Spectators called Broad a 'cheat' for standing his ground despite being caught at slip during the 2013 leg in England. However, Archer feels the veteran seamer is ready to face the music again.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Jofra Archer admitted that England players have to face jibes right from the moment they get off the team bus. But he expects the likes of Broad to be spurred by these comments and wrote:

"Over here when you go to the ground on the morning of a match, everyone is talking to you, wishing you well, but in Australia that encouragement is replaced by hostility and people are getting into you from the moment you step off the team bus. It’s the kind of setting that a fierce competitor like Stuart Broad has come to thrive in and that’s what I expect him to do in this upcoming series."

Archer added that Broad's warrior mentality will help him perform better against Australia.

"He tends to get lots of abuse over there — but that only spurs him on. Broad is a typical England player, one of the guys who really feeds off the England-Australia rivalry and always wants to beat the old enemy because it’s in his blood."

England captain Joe Root also underlined that the tourists could use this hostility to gun down Australia. The number one Test batter urged England to be brave during the 2021 Ashes series.

"I think we have a better team than Australia" - Jofra Archer

Archer, currently sidelined from international cricket due to an elbow injury, feels gutted to be missing out. However, the 26-year old remains optimistic about the Englishmen reclaiming the urn.

"Naturally, it is frustrating for me to be ruled out through injury but there is no doubt in my mind that we have world-class players in this England dressing room and man for man I think we have a better team than Australia. Now is the time for us to prove it. Cast your minds back to the 2019 Ashes and consider how different things could be now as we look ahead to the first Test in Brisbane tonight."

England last held the urn after the 2015 Ashes series in their backyard. However, Australia regained it in the 2017-18 leg and retained it in 2019 by drawing the rubber. Archer enjoyed a memorable debut at Lord's in the second Test of the 2019 Ashes series.

