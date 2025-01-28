Jofra Archer beats Sanju Samson for pace, dismisses him for 3 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

England pacer Jofra Archer beat his IPL teammate and Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson for pace, accounting for his wicket in the ongoing third T20I between the two teams at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

Samson came in the game with scores of 20 and five in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively. He got off the mark on the very first delivery but couldn't add much to it, getting dismissed for three off six balls in the third over.

Samson went for a big hit against Archer but was rushed for pace and length, with the short delivery catching him off guard. The ball took the leading edge and went a long way up in the air, which was caught by Adil Rashid at mid-on.

Trending

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Samson was was the first Indian batter to be dismissed. He was replaced in the middle by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

India in trouble after losing three wickets inside the powerplay in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Chasing 172 for a third win in the series, India were jolted early in the powerplay with the score reading 51/3 at the end of the phase. Following Samson's dismissal, his partner Abhishek Sharma played a few strokes and looked well set but was caught in the deep for 24 runs in 14 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav was also dismissed in the last over of the powerplay, with his brisk knock cut short abruptly. The Indian T20I skipper played a few eye-catching strokes before he looked to go big against Wood and lost his wicket for 14 runs off seven balls.

Team India needed 121 more runs to win in 84 deliveries at the time of writing. They currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-0 after wins in Kolkata and Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news