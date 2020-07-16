Jofra Archer excluded from England squad for 2nd Test vs WI after breaking COVID-19 protocols

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been excluded from England's squad for the 2nd Test against West Indies after breaking the bio-secure protocols put in place to safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jofra Archer will now undergo a 5-day period of isolation, while being tested for COVID-19 twice. If he tests negative on both occasions, he will be cleared to rejoin the England squad for the 3rd Test.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," Jofra Archer said in a statement.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry, ” he added.

Of all the reasons for being dropped for a test match, breach of bio-security protocol has to be the most unique. #JofraArcher — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 16, 2020

Jofra Archer in the 1st Test vs West Indies

Jofra Archer has been good for England in the whites so far

After an insipid first innings bowling performance, Jofra Archer bowled a fiery spell in the fourth innings of the 1st Test, picking up the key wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, and Roston Chase. Although England fell to a 4-wicket defeat, the pacer was expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the 2nd Test in the absence of James Anderson and Mark Wood.

England announced a 13-man side for the 2nd Test, with Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson replacing the two aforementioned fast bowlers. Top-order batsman Joe Denly was also dropped after an indifferent run of form, with his place in the XI likely to be taken up by returning captain Joe Root.

For the West Indies, on the other hand, the fitness of opener John Campbell is the only concern. The southpaw had to retire hurt with a suspected broken toe in the 1st Test, but returned to take his team over the line in the final session of Day 5.

England's squad for the 2nd Test against West Indies: Joe Root (c), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes