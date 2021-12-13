"It might be tempting to just pick five fast bowlers" - Jofra Archer's suggestion to England for the pink-ball Test

England speedster Jofra Archer has proposed a radical solution for the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Jofra Archer feels England should unleash a five-man pace attack in the pink-ball Test to level the series.

England committed a series of selection errors in the first Test at the Gabba, leading to their nine-wicket defeat. With the visitors wanting to keep James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the pink-ball Test, they are set to return in the second match of the series.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is likely to lose his place after conceding 102 runs in 13 overs and England could include a seamer in their lineup.

Jofra Archer thinks the Australian conditions are highly favorable for pace bowling and has endorsed a five-man pace unit for England. Archer stated, as quoted by codesports.com.au:

"Being in Australia period, not just the day-night Test, it would be tempting. Australia is probably the one place in the world where you’re going to get the most consistent (conditions) for fast bowling. So it might be tempting to just pick five fast bowlers regardless."

A five-man England pace attack would mean that Anderson, Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes will play in the day and night Test. Robinson, Wood and Woakes all performed decently in Brisbane. However, the visitors missed the experienced duo of Anderson and Broad for more penetration during important stages in the match.

"Australia is where fast bowlers thrive" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Archer, currently on the sidelines due to an elbow injury, rued missing the Ashes series in Australia. The 26-year-old further added:

"It was actually, because you know, it’s one of those tours as a fast bowler that you don’t want to miss. You know you’re going to get purchase if you bend your back. Australia is where fast bowlers thrive."

Also Read Article Continues below

Archer is likely to return to international cricket in England's tour of the West Indies early next year. Meanwhile, the second Ashes Test begins on December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar