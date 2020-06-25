Jofra Archer to join England squad after second negative COVID-19 test

England are set to host West Indies for a three-match Test series beginning from July 8.

England have received a massive boost following Jofra Archer's clearance.

Jofra Archer has been cleared to join England's training camp

England pacer Jofra Archer is set to join England's 30-man training camp after his second COVID-19 test returned a negative result. Jofra Archer did not become a part of the training camp at first after his family member was reportedly unwell. But after going for another test on Wednesday and with the result being negative, he has been cleared to join the training camp for the West Indies series.

Update on Jofra Archer's availability

"Jofra Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow (Friday) with the rest of the group," an ECB statement read.

West Indies players during a warm-up game

International cricket is set to return from July 8 with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and that is exactly where England's training camp has been set up.

A bio-secure environment has been created for the training camp keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, the ICC has laid down new rules and regulations for the safety of the players involved. These rule-changes include the ban on the usage of saliva for shining the ball.

No foreign material is allowed to shine the ball except sweat. Also, there will be COVID-19 substitutes (only in Tests) which will come into play if someone from the playing eleven of both teams shows symptoms for the disease.

Archer has been one of England's key players over the last 12 months

Although Jofra Archer is from Barbados, he decided to play international cricket for England and has been a vital cog in England's wheel in his short career so far. Archer being fit and available is good news for England. He will be hopeful of playing all the three Tests against the West Indies.