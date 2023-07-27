Jofra Archer is "on course" to return for the 2023 ODI World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer is "on course" to be fit for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Sussex coach Paul Farbace said on Wednesday, July 26.

The 28-year-old's career has been marred by elbow and back injuries since he made his England debut in 2019. Archer made a short comeback in international tours to South Africa and Bangladesh earlier in the year.

He also featured in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians (MI). But the speedster played only five matches before returning home for "rest and rehabilitation".

“He’s going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup which is fantastic news,” Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He is going nicely. I think England will need to work out how to get the best out of him over the next few years if he is to go to that next Ashes series.”

Archer hasn't played any cricket since his IPL 2023 outings. However, there's still confidence in his ability and almost unmatched skill as Mumbai Indians reportedly offered him a full-time contract, where the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would require the IPL franchise's permission to use his services for the national team.

How did Jofra Archer perform in the 2019 World Cup?

Jofra Archer's return would be a massive boost for England. The express pacer was their highest wicket-taker at the 2019 ODI World Cup, picking up 20 scalps at an average of 23.05 from 11 matches. In the final, he bowled the famous Super Over and kept New Zealand level at 15 runs, allowing England to win on the boundary count rule.

His pace and variations can work wonders in Indian conditions as they did in England. The Barbados-born speedster's experience and success in the IPL and handiness with the bat is a combination that not many of his teammates can boast of.