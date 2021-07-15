Jofra Archer could return from 2-month injury lay-off & make an appearance for Sussex in T20 Blast this week

Jofra Archer could return to action this week for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery. The English fast bowler is in line to make an appearance for Sussex in the T20 Blast on Friday.

Archer underwent elbow surgery in May, with the pacer insisting at the time that he was ready to miss the five-match Test series against India to be completely ready for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

However, it seemingly looks like Archer's surgery and rehabilitation has gone smoothly, with the bowler expected to take the field for Sussex this week.

Sussex are currently in second spot in the South Group of the T20 Blast with five wins from 12 games. While they have lost just twice, five of their fixtures have been washed out due to rain. Sussex are set to play against Hampshire on Friday.

The return of Jofra Archer is also a boost for the Southern Brave, and one can expect the fast bowler to be in action in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Brave's coach Mahela Jayawardene has been informed that Archer could feature for Sussex in one of their final two group stage T20 Blast games.

"I want to be playing against Jofra Archer" - Marnus Labuschagne ahead of the Ashes

All eyes will be on the upcoming Ashes, which begins in December, and the chatter between the two eternal rivals has already begun.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne recently stated he is hoping that Jofra Archer regains his full fitness before the 2021-22 Ashes as he wants to play against the best. He said:

"There are always injuries in sport but I want to be playing against the best so if Archer is fit, I want to be playing against Jofra Archer. Hopefully both teams are fully fit and we can have a really good contest."

Jofra Archer picked up 22 wickets across four Ashes Tests in 2019 at an average of 20.27. The fast bowler will undoubtedly be a key member of Joe Root's team when England tour Down Under for the five-match Test series, starting in December.

