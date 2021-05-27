“If I don’t get this right, I won’t play any cricket” – Jofra Archer opens up after career defending surgery 

Jofra Archer has offered a frank assessment of his road to recovery as he seeks to recover from an injury that has ailed him for more than a year. The England quick is mindful of taking time to fully heal, admitting he is ready to miss a few weeks of action for long-term gain.

The 26-year-old went under the knife last week to rectify his long-standing elbow injury. The England Cricket Board confirmed Jofra Archer will begin an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams, with his progress to be reviewed by a consultant in four weeks.

Jofra Archer spoke for the first time since his surgery, outlining his priorities in his column for The Daily Mail.

“The way I am looking at things is that I would rather miss a few weeks of a year so that I have a few more years in my career. I just want to get this injury sorted once and for all and that’s why I’m not looking that far ahead or at dates for a return to action — because if I don’t get this right, I won’t play any cricket. Period. I am not going to do myself any good by coming back before I’m fully fit, so I will take my time and do what is best for me and my life,” Archer wrote.

Jofra had surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues on Friday. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 26, 2021

A potential timeline for Jofra Archer’s return has been heavily speculated ever since his decision to undergo surgery was finalized. Joe Root’s men face the top two Test sides in the world over the next few months, with New Zealand and India traveling to England.

With Jofra Archer already ruled out of the New Zealand series, there is hope the England quick can return in time for the India Test series in August. But Jofra Archer is not keen to rush himself back into action, as the young gun conceded his primary focus is the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year.

“One thing I am determined about post elbow operation is not to rush my comeback because my primary focus is to be playing for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year. Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India — then fine, so be it. If I don’t, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer,” Archer revealed.

Jofra Archer explains why he wasn’t keen on surgery

According to EspnCricinfo, Jofra Archer may play for Southern Brave in the inaugural season of the Hundred after his rehabilitation but is highly unlikely to be available for the India - England Test series. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 26, 2021

Jofra Archer first contracted the problem at the start of 2020, with the express quick diagnosed with a stress fracture. He has since played through the pain barrier with the help of pain-killing injections, and Jofra Archer admitted the threat of further complications made him wary of going under the knife.

“With any injury, if there are other ways around curing the problem you would usually try them — this is no different. When you have an operation, you are altering the body. You are going into a perfectly fine piece of tissue and when you do so, you can invite all sorts of complications. The intention might be to solve one thing, but it can mess up others. One example is that it creates scar tissue so you must be prepared to deal with everything that comes with that. In contrast, having injections doesn’t change much,” Archer explained.

The timing of the surgery is proof of how England have prioritized the T20 World Cup and Ashes over the upcoming Tests. With Jofra Archer a crucial cog in England’s sides, they will hope the menacing pacer is at the peak of his powers when the events come around later this year.