Jofra Archer sends back Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in same over in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Jan 22, 2025 21:49 IST
India v England - 1st T20I - Source: Getty
England celebrating the fall of Suryakumar Yadav's wicket [Source: Getty]

England fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over of the ongoing T20I against India on Wednesday, January 22. Kolkata's Eden Gardens is hosting the first of the five T20I matches scheduled to be played between the two sides.

Archer opened the bowling for England and conceded just one run to Samson. The Kerala batter then went on a roll and scored 22 runs in the second over. Archer, however, pulled things back for the visitors, dismissing Samson by having him caught by Gus Atkinson in the deep

Take a look at the dismissal below:

also-read-trending Trending

Samson was dismissed for 26 runs off 20 balls. His dismissal brought Suryakumar Yadav to the middle, who was dismissed just three deliveries later. The skipper looked to play an expansive stroke but got a leading edge that went soaring in the night sky.

Phil Salt did well to get under that one and caught it nicely to send him back to the dressing room for a three-ball duck. Take a look at the dismissal below:

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal left India at 41/2 in the fifth over in the chase of 133. His wicket brought Tilak Varma to the middle.

India continue to motor along towards a win in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Electing to bowl first at Eden Gardens, India managed to bundle out England for 132 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler was the only batter with a significant contribution to the score, playing 44 deliveries and scoring 68 runs.

India started with a bang but lost two quick wickets, which temporarily halted their momentum. At the time of writing, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were in the middle, leading the Men in Blue's chase. India were at 100/2 after 10 overs, needing 33 runs to win and take a 1-0 series lead.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
