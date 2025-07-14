Jofra Archer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to send Washington Sundar packing for 0 in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Jofra Archer took a stunning catch of his bowling to dismiss Washington Sundar on Day 5 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. As a result, Sundar walked back for a four-ball duck to leave the tourists reeling at 82/7 in a modest 193-run chase.

The dismissal came in the 25th over of India’s run chase. Archer bowled a full-length ball tailing into Sundar’s toes. The left-hander tried to work it towards the leg side but found a looping edge towards the bowler. Archer dived to his right to complete the catch while rolling on impact.

Washington Sundar failed to deliver with the bat but finished with a promising bowling spell against England in the second innings, returning with figures of 4/22 as the hosts were bundled out for 192.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer continued to breathe fire with the ball on his Test comeback after four overs. The speedster dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck before taking another prized scalp of Rishabh Pant for nine to dent India’s chase in the fourth innings.

Jofra Archer delivers as England favorites to beat India in 3rd Test at Lord’s

A clinical bowling display from Jofra Archer has placed England as favorites to win the third Test against India at Lord’s. Skipper Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse also bagged two wickets as India’s top order looked clueless in the run chase. KL Rahul, however, produced a fighting 39 off 58 balls.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 87/7 with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The two all-rounders are the last recognized batters in the Indian lineup.

A win would help the winning team go 2-1 ahead in the five-match Test series. The Ben Stokes-led side successfully chased down 371 to win the series opener at Headingley. Team India then fought back with a thumping 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston, registering their first win at the venue. It was also their biggest overseas win by runs.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

