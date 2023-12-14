Johannesburg weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

With the series on the line, India will go up against South Africa in the third and final T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. The Men in Blue currently trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

The Indian bowlers had a difficult outing in the last game, failing to defend a total in a rain-marred contest. Arshdeep Singh had a bad day in the office, conceding 31 runs in two overs. However, the Men in Blue will try not to look too much into the defeat and level the series on Thursday.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after a thumping win in the second game. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram ran riot with the bat and will hope to keep the momentum going as the Proteas look to seal the series tonight.

After rain played spoilsport in the last two games, with the first contest being washed out, the buzz around the weather is at an all-time high. However, much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation like it was in Durban and Gqeberha. It would be mostly sunny with no chance of showers throughout the game. Thus, a full 40-over match is anticipated on Thursday.

The temperature will hover between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, a degree or two lower than the original temperature, with the humidity ranging in the 50s.

"Still finding his feet at the international level" - Sunil Gavaskar on India spinner Ravi Bishnoi

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes young spinner Ravi Bishnoi is still finding his feet in international cricket. He highlighted that Bishnoi tends to bowl a bit quicker and faster, making life easy for the batters.

"Ravi Bishnoi [is] still finding his feet at the international level," Gavaskar said on Star Sports. "Yes, he is the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world but again, if you get stuck into him, sometimes you tend to see him bowl faster and quicker. The faster you bowl on a good pitch, it gets that much easier for the batters because the pace is exactly what they are looking for."

