Jos Buttler dismissed for a laboured 21 in ENG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

In his final white-ball game as England captain, Jos Buttler perished after scoring a scratchy 21 off 43 deliveries against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. Right-arm seamer Lungi Ngidi picked up the England skipper's wicket as the Proteas closed in on bowling out the opposition quite cheaply.

The dismissal occurred in the 36th over of the innings as Ngidi sent down a slower delivery, while Buttler played an uppish drive. Keshav Maharaj took a tumbling catch at mid-off. The 34-year-old batter was seen trudging off to the pavilion in disappointment and notably had no boundary in his innings.

The Lancashire cricketer had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first. However, England's top-order had failed to get going once again. The likes of Jamie Smith, Phil Salt, and Liam Livingstone failed to reach double-figures, while Joe Root's 37 proved to be the highest score.

The Englishmen eventually folded for 179 in an innings that lasted only 38.2 overs. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder took three scalps each.

"His own form has diminished since he's been captain" - Nasser Hussain on Jos Buttler's decision to step down

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reacted to Jos Buttler's decision to resign, claiming that it was the right thing to do as the wicketkeeper-batter's batting form has dipped drastically.

He also feels England's downfall in the last three ICC events is further evidence and said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"It's always very sad when an England captain has to feel like he has to stand down and he was incredibly emotional walking out. It's the right thing to do. His own form has diminished since he's been captain, especially in the last couple of years. He's England's best white-ball player and the captaincy is not that good that it balances off the runs he should be getting. Also, the results have gone against him. The last three world events, the 50-over and T20 World Cups and this tournament, the results haven't been great. So a combination of that, results not being good, form not being good."

South Africa will qualify for the semi-finals alongside Australia from Group B if they beat England tonight.

