Jos Buttler optimistic of regaining full fitness for T20 World Cup after calf injury rules him out of The Hundred

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler remains hopeful of being fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under and the Pakistan tour before that. The right-handed batter will miss the remaining fixtures of The Hundred due to a calf injury.

Manchester Originals skipper Jos Buttler picked up the injury last Thursday (August 18) against Southern Brave when he scored a 42-ball 68 to fire his side to a 68-run win. Laurie Evans will lead the Originals in the keeper-batter's absence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said he understands that a massive winter is on the horizon and is upbeat about his availibility for the Pakistan tour and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

He said:

"Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well. I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup."

England pulled out of touring Pakistan last year soon after New Zealand abandoned the nation due to security concerns. However, they will tour the sub-continent country for a seven-game T20 series, starting on September 20. Karachi and Lahore will host the white-ball games.

"It is frustrating to miss some cricket" - Jos Buttler

The keeper-batter admitted his frustration at missing games when it felt like he liked playing. He recalled undergoing the same injury last year in his other calf, adding:

"It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing. Just as we went out to field I could feel it getting a bit tight and I thought maybe I was going to get cramp or something.

"I actually did the same thing last year in my other calf so I had an idea what was coming at the end of the game."

The England white-ball captain is currently the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 203 runs in five innings and maintaining a strike rate of 149.26. It was a marked improvement from his form during the white-ball summer for England, having managed only one fifty in 12 games.

