Jos Buttler perishes cheaply as Team India leg-spinner claims massive wicket in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I [Watch]

England skipper Jos Buttler perished cheaply as Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a massive incision in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The Lancashire keeper-batter made only two runs off the three deliveries he faced before becoming the wrist-spinner's second victim of the innings.

The 34-year-old, whose form has been promising in the series, walked out to bat after the powerplay. He replaced Ben Duckett, who departed for a whirlwind 39 off 19 deliveries. The ball from Bishnoi was short and wide, asking to be hit. However, all Buttler managed to do was hit the ball straight to the short third fielder as the extra bounce did the trick. The 24-year-old had earlier got Duckett and was inevitably pumped about the wicket.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel managed to breach through the defences of Phil Salt, who departed for 23 off 21 balls after hitting four boundaries.

Jos Buttler and Co. had restricted Team India for 181/9

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. (Credits: BCCI X)

With Buttler winning the toss earlier in the night, the veteran keeper-batter opted to chase. Saqib Mahmood, who came in place of Mark Wood in England's playing XI, ripped out Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav in a triple-wicket maiden over. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid also struck in his first over by removing Abhishek Sharma for 29.

The Men in Blue found resistance through Rinku Singh (30), Hardik Pandya (53), and Shivam Dube (53) to take their side to 181 in their stipulated 20 overs. For the Englishmen, Mahmood finished with outstanding figures of 4-1-35-3.

Coming into the fourth game of the series, the home side triggered three changes. Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube came in for Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel.

India lead the series 2-1 as they won in Kolkata and Chennai. The tourists hit back with a 26-run win in Rajkot to keep themselves alive.

