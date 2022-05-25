"One of those games that everything really came off" - Jos Buttler on his record-breaking ODI hundred against Pakistan in Dubai

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler reflected on his 46-ball ODI hundred against Pakistan in Dubai in 2015, labelling it as one of his favourite knocks. Buttler recalled that it was one of those matches where everything he tried, he worked.

The right-handed batter, who batted at number four in the game, broke his own record of 52 balls for England's fastest ODI ton. The Englishman went ballistic and reached the elusive figure in the 49th over of the innings with a six off Anwar Ali. He eventually finished with 116 off 52 deliveries with eight sixes.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle, Buttler stated that it was a magnificent turnaround in ODIs after being dropped for the Tests. The 31-year-old also recalled getting promoted up the batting order and the freedom to bat aggressively. He said:

"Right up there with one of my favourite ever innings. I actually had been struggling for a little, good period of six months leading into that. Just lost my place in the Test match team and so sort of low on confidence going into the series. One of those games that everything really came off."

The Englishman added:

"I got promoted up the order because we had a really good start and given free license to go and be really aggressive and to play and I just remember striking the ball so cleanly. It was such a fantastic feeling to be able to be in such control and everything that you're trying is coming off."

The keeper-batter's unbeaten hundred propelled the tourists to 355-5, following which England bowled out Pakistan for 271. The 84-run victory also ensured Eoin Morgan and co. won the four-match ODI series 3-1.

"We were finding the wicket quite tough and Sri Lanka were bowling really well" - Jos Buttler

Buttler, who was one of the highest run-getters in last year's T20 World Cup, scored his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. The right-handed batter recalled the match-winning partnership with Morgan and how they had to play carefully before teeing off.

"Yeah, that game sort of evolved quite quickly in the middle. I think we lost some early wickets. We were finding the wicket quite tough and Sri Lanka were bowling really well. I think I really enjoyed batting with Eoin Morgan, he's probably my favourite partner to bat with. We get along really well and talk really well about the game."

He continued:

"And when you set those, what seems a managable target and it sort of takes the pressure off and you talk down. We don't need to put too much pressure on ourselves and then we got to a point midway through the innings and okay, we've built a partnership. This is a good time for me to be really aggressive. And then we got on a roll and kept going through. We sort of exceeded all our expectations and yeah, managed to get to my hundred off the last ball of that innings. It was a great feeling."

Buttler's ton and his 101-run stand with Morgan catapulted England to 163 in 20 overs. It proved to be enough as Sri Lanka folded for 137 despite pushing for the win.

