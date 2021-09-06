IND vs ENG 2021: Jos Buttler set to return to England squad for the fifth Test 

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is set to return to the squad for the fifth Test against India in Manchester, according to the Daily Mail. He had to leave the Test squad ahead of the Oval Test to attend the birth of his second child.

Buttler was blessed with a baby girl, Margot, on Thursday. His return to the side now potentially leaves them with a middle-order conundrum.

In Buttler's absence, wicketkeeping responsibilities were handed to Jonny Bairstow. Ollie Pope also marked his return to the side by top scoring in the first innings and continued his fine run of form at the Oval.

There has been speculation that this could be the end of Buttler's red-ball career but skipper Joe Root has asserted that is not the case.

Joe Root spoke about Buttler in a virtual press conference ahead of the fourth Test. He said:

"I don't see this being the end of Jos' Test career at all. I see someone that is desperate to perform well in the Test arena. I think he loves the Test game and he's a big part of our team. As far as I'm concerned I hope it's a really memorable week for him and it will be great whenever he is available to play again."

With Pope settling into the middle order and Bairstow getting his ideal role with the side, the circumstances weigh against Buttler, who himself is in a poor patch of form at the moment.

Buttler is only averaging 14 in the series against India

The wicket-keeper batsman is having a torrid time with the bat. His tour began on a rough note at Trent Bridge with an 18-ball duck. A low string of scores has followed that and late resilience in the second innings at Lord's marks his highest score in the series.

England's middle-order, aside from Root, has been a grave cause for concern over the course of the series, but the side still stitched up a respectable first-innings total following the skipper's early dismissal in the Oval Test. Contributions right from Pope to Chris Woakes were crucial in the side taking a 100-run lead.

England's injury woes continue as pacer Saqib Mahmood could be a potential doubt for the fifth Test after suffering a side strain while playing for Lancashire.

Buttler has already announced his decision not to play in the second leg of the IPL in the UAE. The franchise has already roped in Glenn Phillips as a replacement player for the remainder of the tournament.

