"We can start really talking about some great cricket on the field" - Jos Buttler hoping for players to shift their focus back to Ashes

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler feels their focus must be on the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8 after heavy rain marred their preparations. Buttler also hopes for external noise to slide into the background so that quality cricket can be on display.

England's tour game in Brisbane on Tuesday got wiped out due to heavy overnight rains. As a result, the first day suffered abandonment without a ball getting bowled. This comes after the England vs England Lions fixture at Peter Burge Oval endured the same fate, as it lasted only 29 overs.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler admitted that both sides have had to deal with limited practice and off-field distractions. However, he thinks the team that can focus on cricket better should come out trumps.

"Probably both sides are excited for the cricket to start and for the off-field distractions to sort of hopefully move into the background. We can start really talking about some great cricket on the field and think the Ashes series are always fantastic."

"There always seems to be certain things that happened before Ashes series, and as players it's very important that you don't get too drawn into that or too drawn into what the opposition are doing," Buttler said, as quoted by Perth Now.

Australia's preparations haven't been perfect either, marred by Queensland's wet weather and the distraction of Tim Paine's resignation as Test captain. Nevertheless, Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald trusts his side to come good, as they have used their limited time well.

"It'd be a great shame if the game can't be played in Perth" - Jos Buttler

Buttler, who will be featuring in his first away Ashes series, hopes the fifth Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth can go ahead.

"I've not been part of an Ashes series in Australia, but the Perth Test is always a fantastic game. It'd be a great shame if the game can't be played in Perth ... that new stadium is fantastic. Fingers crossed that things improve, and the tour can run as scheduled."

Western Australia's chief executive Christina Matthews spoke of a 50-50 chance for the fifth Test in Perth to occur.

The reason for that is the region's stringent bio-security protocols and England's reluctance to spend the summer locked in bubbles.

It remains to be seen what transpires.

