Jos Buttler wins ICC Player of the Month Award for November

England white ball captain Jos Buttler is the ICC's Player of the Month in November after leading his side to the T20 World Cup crown last month. The keeper-batter beat his teammate Adil Rashid and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi to win the award.

Although Buttler started the tournament slowly, he was unstoppable as it wore on. The 32-year-old crunched 73 in the crucial game against New Zealand in Brisbane, followed by a 49-ball 80 in the semifinal against India in Adelaide. The game also saw the wicketkeeper-batter put on an unbroken 170 for the opening wicket with Alex Hales.

In the final against Pakistan, the right-hander scored a 17-ball 26 before Haris Rauf nicked him off to the keeper. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes held his nerve to get England over the line in a tense run chase of 138. Overall, Butler scored 225 runs in six games in the multi-nation tournament at 45 at a strike rate of 144.23.

"This award is down to the efforts of my teammates" - Jos Buttler

Buttler said that the award goes to his teammates due to their efforts and believes it's among the best accolades he has received thus far. As quoted by the ICC, he said:

"I want to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Player of the Month for November. This award is down to the efforts of my teammates in what was the most incredible month of cricket, culminating in winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. It is right up there amongst the best months of cricket I’ve been involved in, and it was pretty special to lead a group of players to the ultimate accolade of becoming world champions."

The Lancashire batter is likely to next don England colours in the away ODI series against South Africa in January.

