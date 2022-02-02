"That carrot was dangling there throughout the summer" - Josh Hazlewood on his side strain

Australia's seamer Josh Hazlewood revealed that the recent injury was highly peculiar as it kept giving him a false sense of confidence. The star bowler, set to return for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka, said the side strain was unlike any he experienced.

The right-arm seamer sustained a side strain in the first Test of the Ashes series. Although reports suggested it was a minor injury, the 31-year old couldn't recover and missed the remaining four Tests. However, Hazlewood's absence proved Australia's enviable depth in their fast bowling stock.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Hazlewood stated that the side strain was difficult to deal with as it failed to give him clarity. The New South Wales-born cricketer recalled doing all the training except facing challenges while bowling.

"That carrot was dangling there throughout the whole summer. If I'd had a normal side strain, a big injury and you know you're going to be out, then you can deal with it all at once. But it just kept teasing, kept teasing, I might be able to play this one, I might be able to play that one."

He added:

"This one was different … the strength came back really quickly, and I could do a lot of things in the gym. It was just bowling, that dynamic movement, that caused a bit of grief. It was an unusual one."

Nevertheless, his absence from the Ashes series didn't hurt Australia's chances. Instead, it opened up opportunities for the likes of Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson to press their cases for the future.

"It was very frustrating" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood during the 2021 T20 World Cup final. (Credits: Getty)

He admitted it was hugely frustrating he couldn't be part of Australia's 4-0 Ashes campaign. Simultaneously, the 31-year old feels such injuries are part and parcel of fast bowling.

"We thought it was a bit of just rib impingement because when you tear a muscle, it just goes in one ball. It was very frustrating. You probably don't realise it as much now, but when you look back in 10 years … people will talk about the Ashes when they won 4-0 in 2021 … and it'd hit you again."

He added:

"It was frustrating watching and obviously as time goes on, you'd be reminded of it more often than not. But that's part of fast bowling, I guess."

The new-ball bowler played an instrumental role in Australia's victorious T20 World Cup campaign last year. He will return to action when they play Sri Lanka in the five-match T20 series, starting 11th February.

Edited by Diptanil Roy