Josh Hazlewood ruled out as Australia name 14-man squad for first Test against South Africa

Australian pace ace Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first Test at the Gabba against South Africa.

The Aussies recently announced a 14-player squad for the much-anticipated match. Hazlewood, who missed their second Test against the West Indies due to a side strain, will miss the game and could return for the Boxing Day Test.

With the new-ball bowler set to miss out, Australia have also retained uncapped speedster Lance Morris, Scott Boland, and Michael Neser. However, Pat Cummins' return to the fold after missing the second Test against the West Indies means only one of Boland and Neser may play in Brisbane.

Chief Selector George Bailey heaped praise on Neser and Boland's performance in the pink-ball Test against the West Indies. He also believes Morris will benefit from spending time in the squad.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"Pat [Cummins] continues to improve, bowled with freedom on Saturday and appears likely to play this match although Josh will need more time. With that in mind we have retained Michael Neser and Lance Morris in the squad for this match. Michael bowled superbly in Adelaide, as did Scott."

Bailey added:

"We were impressed as always with their performances that backed up what they have achieved in the past. Lance is a very exciting prospect who will benefit from time with the squad.

"With so much cricket ahead, we continue to seek opportunities to grow and maintain our fast-bowling experience and depth."

While Scott Boland picked up figures of 26-9-45-3 across both innings at the Adelaide Oval, Michael Neser enjoyed a superior outing in only his third Test. The Queensland seamer ended up with five wickets and conceded just 56 runs in his 22.5 overs. Their displays helped Australia seal a thumping 419-run win.

Nevertheless, Boland, who was also part of last year's Ashes, may have the edge to get a spot in the XI against South Africa. He also started the Test summer ahead of Neser in the pecking order.

Australia's squad for the first Test against South Africa:

Pat Cummins (left) will take back the reins from Steve Smith. (Credits: Getty)

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Australia are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Meanwhile, South Africa, who have won their last three Test series Down Under, are second in the standings.

