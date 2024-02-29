Josh Hazlewood stands away from his Australian teammates during national anthem on Day 1 of NZ vs AUS 1st Test

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was seen standing separately from his teammates during the national anthem on Day 1 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The 33-year-old stood two steps away from his compatriots, having recently recovered from COVID-19.

All-rounder Cameron Green also had to maintain the same protocol during the Brisbane Test against the West Indies last month. With the towering all-rounder contracting COVID-19, he had to avoid contact with other Aussie players on the field, including during celebrations.

Expand Tweet

Yet another instance of the same was of opening batter Matt Renshaw testing positive for the virus before the Sydney Test against South Africa in early 2023. He also stood separately from his teammates during the national anthem and sat some distance away at the dugout.

Australia battle hard on Day 1 as New Zealand chip away

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Day 1

After winning the toss, Kiwi skipper Tim Southee asked their Trans-Tasman rivals to bat first. Aussie openers Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja gave the visitors a good start before the former departed for 31. Matt Henry nipped out both the openers, while Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, followed by Will O'Rourke getting rid of Travis Head.

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green stitched together a 50-run stand before the former perished for 40 after the tea break.

Australia had named their playing XI a day ago, while the Kiwis remained tight-lipped about theirs until the toss. New Zealand lost the preceding three-game T20I series against Australia convincingly by a 3-0 scoreline. This is also the Aussies' first visit to New Zealand since 2016 as the two sides battle in the two-match series.

New Zealand are yet to beat their neighbours in a Test at home since 1993 and haven't defeated the Aussies anywhere in the longest format since 2011.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App