Josh Inglis hammers a six to script record-breaking win for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs England [Watch]

Australia keeper-batter Josh Inglis fittingly hit the winning runs as they chased a record 352 to seal a five-wicket victory over England. It came in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. The right-handed batter pounded a six over deep mid-wicket as the 29-year-old finished 120 not out, helping Australia win with 15 balls to spare.

With only four runs needed off the last 18 deliveries, Mark Wood, who had figures of 9-0-67-1, came on to bowl his last. Inglis and Maxwell took one single each, bringing the former back on strike again. With the right-arm speedster bowling fast and full, the Yorkshire-born cricketer merely flicked it off the pads over the mid-wicket region. Joe Root attempted to catch the ball but it comfortably went over his head to the fence.

Earlier, Australian captain Steve Smith had won the toss and elected to field first, citing the dew factor. Ben Duckett plundered 165 off 143 deliveries, breaking Nathan Astle's record of 147 for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

Joe Root also chipped in with 68, while a late impetus from Jofra Archer got England up to 351/8. However, their arch-rivals had notched up a record of chasing the highest total ever in an ICC men's tournament.

"Pumped on a personal level" - Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Inglis, who was crowned Player of the Match for his freakish knock, revealed that his game plan was to play it conservatively against spin bowling. He believed that pace would be easier to bat against. He said at the post-match presentation:

"Over the moon, great win, 350, a lot of things have to go right. Pumped on a personal level. Not too much talk at half-time, knew it would be tough with the dew, skidded on nicely, knew it would be better batting second. Alex doesn't say anything when he bats, need to keep chipping away, with Maxi in the sheds, leave him to the last ten, we'd be a chance.

"Their part-time options are very handy, can't not respect their bowling, tried to tick over with the spin and knew at the back end the pace would skid on. One from one is important. we'll look to recover for the next game."

Australia will next face South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, while England will lock horns against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Lahore.

